Ladbrokes announce odds for top Independent MP candidates

Claire Wright is standing as an Independent Prospective Parlimentary Candidate in the East Devon seat in the 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright Matthew Davison

East Devon could be the constituency most likely to get an Independent MP at the General Election, according to a national bookmaker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bookies at Ladbrokes have put Claire Wright at 7/4 for the East Devon seat on December 12.

At the time of writing, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp was the favourite at 2/5.

The company tweeted odds for selected Independent candidates nationally, and put Cllr Wright ahead of Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield, 2/1), David Gauke (NE Herts, 4/1), George Galloway (West Bromwich E, 8/1) and Chris Williamson (Derby North, 20/1).

On December 12, Cllr Wright is contesting the seat vacated by Conservative Sir Hugo Swire.

The full list of East Devon candidates is Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party candidate), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit), Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).