Ladbrokes announce odds for top Independent MP candidates
PUBLISHED: 16:31 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 21 November 2019
Matthew Davison
East Devon could be the constituency most likely to get an Independent MP at the General Election, according to a national bookmaker.
Bookies at Ladbrokes have put Claire Wright at 7/4 for the East Devon seat on December 12.
At the time of writing, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp was the favourite at 2/5.
The company tweeted odds for selected Independent candidates nationally, and put Cllr Wright ahead of Dominic Grieve (Beaconsfield, 2/1), David Gauke (NE Herts, 4/1), George Galloway (West Bromwich E, 8/1) and Chris Williamson (Derby North, 20/1).
On December 12, Cllr Wright is contesting the seat vacated by Conservative Sir Hugo Swire.
The full list of East Devon candidates is Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party candidate), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit), Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).
Comments have been disabled on this article.