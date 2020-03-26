Video

There with You – Clap for the NHS in East Devon

Clapping for carers. Picture: Terry Ife Picture: Terry Ife

Residents across East Devon will show solidarity with those on the frontline battling coronavirus by clapping in unison.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to extra strain being placed on the NHS in particular, with the Government now instructing people to stay at home in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should only leave the house to go to work – where it cannot be done from home – for medical reasons, for essential shopping, and to exercise once a day.

At 8pm tonight (Thursday, March 26) residents in East Devon will join in with the national movement to show support for those working in the NHS, carers, food and medicine delivery drivers and shop workers.

People are being urged to clap from their front doorway, in their living rooms or out of a window.

