Classical concert at Sidholme Music Room

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 July 2019

Natasha O’Flynn plays viola and piano. Picture: Tamzin Aronowitz

A talented teenage musician is performing a charity concert in Sidmouth on Saturday, July 20.

Natasha O'Flynn, 16, plays viola and piano, and has performed with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment at Glyndebourne.

She is raising money for the Pro Corda Trust, a charity providing musical training to young people. Natasha herself goes to its base, Leiston Abbey in Suffolk, once a year as a student. The Abbey building is in poor condition and needs funding for maintenance work.

At the concert Natasha will play works by Handel, Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Ibert and Debussy on the piano. After the interval, she will play the viola, accompanied on piano by her grandmother Nicola Grunberg, a renowned concert pianist. The second half of the programme comprises works by Handel, Vaughan Williams, Glazunov, Werdin and Brahms. Tickets are £7.50, available from Paragon Bookshop or on the door.

