Classical concert at Sidmouth Parish Church

Young clarinettist joins Isca Ensemble for a ‘bold’ concert programme

The Isca Ensemble returns to Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, March 16 to present an extremely bold programme.

The Ensemble will be joined by James Gilbert, the young clarinettist from London, to perform Weber’s delightful Second Clarinet Concerto.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Music, James plays in a variety of settings and, as a young professional, has worked with distinguished conductors such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Vladimir Ashkenazy and Sir Karl Jenkins.The programme also features works by Wagner (Rienzi Overture), Walton (Spitfire Prelude and Fugue) and Shostakovich’s brilliant First Symphony. In the symphony we encounter a young artist proudly, exuberantly, even cockily giving free rein to his imagination’s wild but purposeful impulses. This is a terrific and colourful work, plus an enormous challenge for any orchestra!

The concert starts at 7.30 p.m.