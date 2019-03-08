Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Classical concert at Sidmouth Parish Church

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 March 2019

The young clarinettist James Gilbert. Picture: Supplied by James Gilbert

The young clarinettist James Gilbert. Picture: Supplied by James Gilbert

Supplied by James Gilbert

Young clarinettist joins Isca Ensemble for a ‘bold’ concert programme

The Isca Ensemble returns to Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, March 16 to present an extremely bold programme.

The Ensemble will be joined by James Gilbert, the young clarinettist from London, to perform Weber’s delightful Second Clarinet Concerto.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Music, James plays in a variety of settings and, as a young professional, has worked with distinguished conductors such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Vladimir Ashkenazy and Sir Karl Jenkins.The programme also features works by Wagner (Rienzi Overture), Walton (Spitfire Prelude and Fugue) and Shostakovich’s brilliant First Symphony. In the symphony we encounter a young artist proudly, exuberantly, even cockily giving free rein to his imagination’s wild but purposeful impulses. This is a terrific and colourful work, plus an enormous challenge for any orchestra!

The concert starts at 7.30 p.m. Tickets in advance at www.iscaensemble.org.uk or from Paragon Books (01395 514516) or at the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Teen hunted down by police dogs for shop break-in

Spar shop on Temple Street in Sidmouth. Picture: Google

It’s official Britain’s best pasty is made in Devon

Chunk of Devon win Champion Pasty at British Pie awards. Picture: mepics@live.co.uk

Slimming World announces Young Slimmer of the Year winners

Sidmouth's Young Slimmers of the Year Kiera Bray, Ellen Anning-Beckett and Nikita Armes.

Thousands of gallons removed from monster fatberg dwelling beneath Sidmouth

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth golfers all set to welcome new lady captain Gill Padden into office

Sidmouth Golf Club's lady captain for 2019, Gill Padden (left receives the lady captain's brooch of office from the 2018 out-going lady captain Sheila Faulkner. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Classical concert at Sidmouth Parish Church

The young clarinettist James Gilbert. Picture: Supplied by James Gilbert

Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox

Up-cycle and repurpose at Sidmouth Repair Café

Sidmouth repair cafe.

Sidmouth on the radar for regional bank

Tony Greenham, founder and director of South West Mutual. Picture: Graham Flack
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists