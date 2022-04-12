Review: Pianist Stephen Kovacevich performs 'memorable' concert in Sidmouth

In its 50th anniversary season, Sidmouth Music invited world famous pianist Stephen Kovacevich to perform in Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, April 9. Although now admittedly at the latter end of his long international career he still, unsurprisingly, drew a sizeable audience of enthusiasts to hear him play a selection of the golden fruits of his lifetime’s experience.

Stephen opened with what could have seemed a challenging work. Alban Berg, a composer of the 20th century New Viennese School, would perhaps not be to the taste of many. Yet his sonata op 1, whilst unquestionably a ‘modern’ piece, from 1910, carries throughout a sense of romanticism, perhaps reflecting his feelings particularly for the young lady he was courting at the time, one of the daughters of Gustav Mahler. Stephen’s performance reflected that romanticism, making the piece attractive and approachable, even for those hearing it new.

Following that came sonata no 31, op 110, the penultimate of Beethoven’s sonatas. These late works were written to take advantage of the new ‘hammerklavier’ style piano’s capabilities. Stephen imbued the opening phrases with a lovely liquid delicacy before building the work up through unforgettable moments to its powerful conclusion.

After the interval came a single work, another keystone piece of Kovacevich’s repertoire, the final sonata, D960, of Franz Schubert. This really was a tour de force in Stephen’s hands, holding his audience in utter rapt attention throughout. The first movement was sublime and contemplative with an edge of anxiety inherent in the music. Then in the second the anxieties and foreboding developed before the complete contrast of the third movement brings some lightness and relief. Stephen poured his energy into the final movement, with a delightfully gentle shift of feeling just before the triumphant conclusion.

Releasing the accumulated tension in a delightful and gently ornate encore, Stephen gave his listeners the sarabande from Bach’s 4th partita to round off what had been a truly memorable experience.

The final concert in this celebration season is on Saturday, May 28 featuring Ariel Lanyi, bronze medal winner at the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition.

