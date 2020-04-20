Advanced search

Sidmouth’s Clean Growth writing competition winners praised by judge Jane Corry

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 April 2020

Jane Corry, who judged the writing competition

Jane Corry, who judged the writing competition

Archant

A story in which Winnie the Pooh worries about Sidmouth’s carbon footprint, and a ‘climate change rap’ by an eight-year-old boy, are among the winners of the Clean Growth writing competition.

The competition was an offshoot of the Sidmouth Science Festival and took place in February this year.

There were categories for entries from the general public, the primary school age group and the secondary school age group, with the winners judged by Sidmouth author Jane Corry.

Following the coronavirus lockdown, she took another look at the winning entries in each group.

She said: “Books are a great distraction during times like this.

“When I first received these entries to judge, we didn’t realise how much life was about to change.

“Now, on re-reading them, I find they give renewed hope.

“I loved the clever angle which Nicki Parkins took with her entry In Which Pooh Learns to Think the Unthinkable.

“What a wonderful idea to show our old friend Winnie, observing the modern world. It had me reaching for my old battered AA Milne copy on my bookshelf.”

She also praised a poem by Elisabeth Robertson, saying it ‘had a wonderful lyrical voice which hooked me from the first line’.

Of the winning school entries, all but the ‘climate change rap’ were essays putting forward ideas for tackling global warming and plastic pollution.

Jane Corry said: “In the children’s section, I was seriously impressed by the passion behind Leyla Adsoy’s entry, as well as the well-thought-out logic behind George Bower’s.

“Oliver Stevens’ rap made me want to dance on the spot, while entries from Alex Boyd and Ebony Knapman both showed knowledge, feeling and some great ideas for improvement.

“I can’t help feeling that the world will be safe in the hands of such children when they grow up.”

The winners, all of whom received book tokens from Winstone Books, are as follows:

General public - joint winners Nicki Parkins and Elisabeth Robertson.

Primary school age group - joint winners Leyla Adsoy and George Bower. Runner up - Oliver Stevens

Secondary school age group - winner Alex Boyd, runner up - Ebony Knapman.

The Herald will publish all the winning entries online in the next few weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: School equipment used to make face shields for medical workers

Fred Woodhead, head of design and technology, with the 3D printer, face shield and buckle.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Ottery St Mary name new manager – Otters chairman speaks about the appointment

Ottery St Mary's new manager Billy Rouse with Mark Flay who will be joining him as assistant manager atWashbrook Meadow. Picture: OSMFC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: School equipment used to make face shields for medical workers

Fred Woodhead, head of design and technology, with the 3D printer, face shield and buckle.

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Plans lodged to partially convert historical Ottery hotel into flats

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Ottery St Mary name new manager – Otters chairman speaks about the appointment

Ottery St Mary's new manager Billy Rouse with Mark Flay who will be joining him as assistant manager atWashbrook Meadow. Picture: OSMFC

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

2020 Grizzly proves to be another massive hit with big pay-out to come for local charities

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s Clean Growth writing competition winners praised by judge Jane Corry

Jane Corry, who judged the writing competition

A ‘blast from the past’ - picture gallery from the 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton

Action from a 2009 meeting between Offwell Rangers and Otterton. Picture: TERRY IFE

Exmouth Town seeking additional youth section coaching staff ahead of next season

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery’s Pixie Day ‘may take place in September’

Pixie Day 2019. Ref sho 26 19TI 2019 1030461. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24