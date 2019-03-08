Sidmouth cliff fall goes almost unnoticed by beachgoers

Cliff fall in the evening at Jacob's Ladder beach, Sidmouth, on Saturday, August 24. Picture: Nicholas Dormand Picture: Nicholas Dormand

There has been another cliff fall in Sidmouth.

Part of the cliff face at Jacob's Ladder Beach collapsed on Saturday, August 24, at about 6.40pm.

But most people on the beach were unaware that it had happened.

One exception was Nicholas Dormand, who photographed the cloud of dust that rose up after the rock fall.

"It was really weird because no-one else on the beach even noticed," he said.

"There was no noise, that was the thing, all you could see was the dust and the shaft of light that made the dust more prominent."

"It all happened so quickly."

East Devon District Council has once again warned that Sidmouth's cliffs are very prone to rockfalls and landslides.

A spokesperson said; "Good practice when on the beach is to stay well clear of the cliff base and to keep an eye out for fresh fall material or water running down the cliffs, which may indicate an area that is weakened and loose.

"If in doubt, don't walk under or near the cliffs."

Visit the council's cliff safety page for more information.