Advanced search

Sidmouth cliff fall captured on camera

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 September 2020

A cliff fall seen at Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Jenny Pleasants

A cliff fall seen at Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Jenny Pleasants

Picture: Jenny Pleasants

A Sidmouth resident photographed a plume of red dust rising above Jacob’s Ladder as part of the cliff collapsed on Thursday, September 24.

There have been reports of two falls within a 30-minute period that afternoon.

Jenny Pleasants was standing on the seafront when the cloud of dust caught her eye – and she captured it on camera.

She said: “It was approximately 2.35pm or 2.40pm.

“I was out for a dog walk as it was such a beautiful afternoon.

“I walked up to Jacob’s Ladder straight after but didn’t see any other fall.”

Cliff falls are common in Sidmouth, but the latest ones have mainly been at the other end of the seafront, near Pennington Point.

A spokesman for East Devon District Council said: “Rockfalls and landslides are unpredictable events, occurring without warning, and can cause serious injury or death.

“Warning signs can be found in areas managed by us. The absence of a sign does not indicate there is no risk and you should always take care around the cliffs of East Devon as all are made of soft rock and pose a cliff fall danger.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

AR Sports Therapy sponsored Streatham Trophy success for Spencer and Davis

Golf club and ball

Late drama ends in Vikings FA Vase exit

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 8010. Picture: Terry Ife

Double delight for Sidmouth Tennis Club ladies’ teams

The Sidmouth Tennis Club ladiies A team (left to right) Hilary Caldwell, Viv Bess, Fiona Somerville and Debbie Snelgrove. Picture: STC

Bessies Badgers take the honours in rugby club ‘re-opening’ competition

Luke Bess, captain of Bessies Badgers being presented with the winners trophy after his team' success in the Sidmouth RFC tournament sponsored by Fords South West and contested at the club's Blackmore home. Presenting the trophy is Fords South West director David Salter. Picture: SRFC

Otters continue flying high with Bere Alston win

Action from the Ottery St Mary pre-season meeting with Axminster Town. Picture: SARAH MCCABE