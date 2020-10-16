Caught in camera: dramatic cliff fall in Sidmouth

Sidmouth rockfall (c) copyright newzulu.com

Did you see the cliff fall today?

A large cliff fall kicked up a dust cloud at East Beach, Sidmouth, today (Friday, October 16).

This dramatic photo was captured by Terry Whitmore who was walking on the seafront at the time of the fall.

