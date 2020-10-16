Advanced search

Caught in camera: dramatic cliff fall in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:26 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 16 October 2020

Sidmouth rockfall

Sidmouth rockfall

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Did you see the cliff fall today?

A large cliff fall kicked up a dust cloud at East Beach, Sidmouth, today (Friday, October 16).

This dramatic photo was captured by Terry Whitmore who was walking on the seafront at the time of the fall.

Did you happen to see today’s cliff fall? Get in touch: You can leave a comment or send a photo at: alex.walton@archant.co.uk

You may like to read: New coastal monitoring point for Sidmouth

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Clay returns as Town travel to Ivybridge

Sidmouth Town Football Club ahead of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign. Picture: STFC

James Spiller wins the Sidmouth Challenge Cup for the second year running

The Sidmouth Golf Club Challenge Cup that was won for the second successive year by James Spiller. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Otters chairman: Football needs restructuring

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7550. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club - this weekend’s action

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town third and fourth teams both in Saturday Joma League action

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife