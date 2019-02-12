Cliff safety work to take place in Sidmouth

The cliffs at Jacob's Ladder Archant

Cliff safety work will begin in Sidmouth at the end of the month to stabilise areas of Jacobs Ladder.

Contractors will begin installing a concrete ledge on the parapet wall from February 25.

The work is expected to take five days.

Additional concrete will also be used on a piece of overhanging section of the cliff and dentition repairs will also take place along the cliff face resulting in the closure of the undercliff walkway for two weeks.

A section of the platform adjacent to Jacobs Ladder will be closed to repair the wall and cliff top path in Connaught Gardens will also be shut between February 25 and March 8 for public safety.

East Devon District Council is carrying out the work following recommendations from its 2018 cliff safety inspection report.

Cllr Tom Wright, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We appreciate the public’s patience and co-operation during these works as we anticipate that some disruption will be unavoidable. However, these cliff works are essential to ensure that the public can continue to safely enjoy the beauty of East Devon’s unique coastline.

“Whilst we do all we can to make East Devon’s cliffs safe, they are vulnerable to extreme weather events and people at the foot of the cliffs should be aware that material can fall and, similarly, walkers should stay clear of cliff edges.”

The council aim to complete inspections of all of its cliffs, including Beer, by the end of April.