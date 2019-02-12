Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cliff safety work to take place in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 February 2019

The cliffs at Jacob's Ladder

The cliffs at Jacob's Ladder

Archant

Cliff safety work will begin in Sidmouth at the end of the month to stabilise areas of Jacobs Ladder.

Contractors will begin installing a concrete ledge on the parapet wall from February 25.

The work is expected to take five days.

Additional concrete will also be used on a piece of overhanging section of the cliff and dentition repairs will also take place along the cliff face resulting in the closure of the undercliff walkway for two weeks.

A section of the platform adjacent to Jacobs Ladder will be closed to repair the wall and cliff top path in Connaught Gardens will also be shut between February 25 and March 8 for public safety.

East Devon District Council is carrying out the work following recommendations from its 2018 cliff safety inspection report.

Cllr Tom Wright, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We appreciate the public’s patience and co-operation during these works as we anticipate that some disruption will be unavoidable. However, these cliff works are essential to ensure that the public can continue to safely enjoy the beauty of East Devon’s unique coastline.

“Whilst we do all we can to make East Devon’s cliffs safe, they are vulnerable to extreme weather events and people at the foot of the cliffs should be aware that material can fall and, similarly, walkers should stay clear of cliff edges.”

The council aim to complete inspections of all of its cliffs, including Beer, by the end of April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Sidmouth family’s £755 thank-you to cancer charities that supported them

Members of the Sharland family enjoying the disco and quiz which raised £755.50 for FORCE and ELF. Picture: Marion Sharland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery student to represent UK at geography Olympics in Hong Kong

Student Naomi Gammon (right) with her geography teacher Dr Charlotte Hawkins will represent the UK at the Geo Olympiad in the summer. Picture: Clarissa Place

Susie edges out Chris in a compelling ladies’ championship semi-final meeting

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Samosa Lady of Ottery to host singles night to spice up Valentine’s

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going for a world record to make 500 samosas in 24 hours. Picture: Clarissa Place

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists