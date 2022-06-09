Innovative farmer sought for rare tenant opportunity at Dalditch Farm
- Credit: Clinton Estates.
The search is on for an innovative farmer to join a tenancy agreement with Dalditch Farm.
Candidates are being asked to record a 60-second film explaining why they would be the best tenant for Dalditch Farm. The Estate is looking for a farmer who will embrace the changes in agriculture and produce a business model that can produce food profitably, whilst also improving the quality of the environment for nature and for people.
They will need to share the estate’s vision for the farm, capitalising on the very special location and diversification opportunities including tourism and the environment.
Farming tenancies with the Estate very rarely arise – the most recent in 2017 was the first in 20 years Clinton Estates have done the scheme.
The estates say whatever innovative business plan the new tenants wish to pursue, they must demonstrate a commitment to the estate’s core values of sustainability and stewardship of the land.
There is no requirement to continue to farm organically, although the new tenants’ business venture must bring benefits to the land and its wildlife, as well as to both the local community and visitors.
The farm has a long-term association with the National Dormouse Monitoring Programme and also supports the annual Kingfisher Scheme and plays a role in water management via Knowle Brook.
Clinton Devon Estates director John Varley, said: “We are looking for a long term relationship with tenants who have the energy, innovation and enthusiasm to open up a world of opportunity at Dalditch Farm.
"That may be through traditional or new farming methods that balance food production with the needs of nature and biodiversity, or perhaps it’s through diversification, taking the farm in a new and exciting direction."
The Estate is planning to let the farm from March 2023 viewing days will be by appointment, on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14 Tenancy hopefuls will then be asked to submit their one-minute film.
Full details on how to apply can be found on the Estate’s website at https://clintondevon.com/dalditch-farm-letting/