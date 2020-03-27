Advanced search

Sidmouth Clock Tower Cafe launches meals on wheels service to stay afloat during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 27 March 2020

Clock Tower Café owner Justine Fraser.

Archant

A Sidmouth restaurant has started a delivery service in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Clock Tower Café has had to close because of the coronavirus, but has posted a message on its website saying it wants to protect staff jobs and support people who are having to stay at home.

The message reads: “We want to help our community and we want to keep our business afloat and the jobs that go with it.

“We are offering the following to all our friends, neighbours and customers in this most difficult of times.”

A variety of dishes cooked to order in the café’s kitchens will be available, with free delivery in Sidmouth, Honiton, Ottery and Seaton.

The café asks for 48 hours’ notice to prepare the orders, but adds: “If you’re desperate we ‘may’ be able to assist, just ask.”

The meals will be made with fresh, ethically sourced local ingredients.

The café’s owner, Justine Fraser, said: “Allergies and intolerances are catered for – please tell us at the point of order.

“After this stage, we cannot change and we cannot be held responsible.

“Our meals are vac-packed, sealed and in appropriate environmentally friendly containers where possible.

“Although we aim to serve exactly what you order, we may have to change slightly to suit demand and to cater for changing ingredients and supplies, there is uncharted territory ahead. “

A two-course meal for two is £20, a three-course meal £25.

The menu, order form and payment arrangements are available from the café’s website

Customers can also call 01395 515319.

Starters

• Smoked chicken salad

• Smoked mackerel salad

• Scotch egg

• Fishcake

• Pate

Mains

• Fishcakes of the day (changing daily)

• Lasagne, beef (plus veggie option)

• Moussaka, lamb (plus veggie option)

• Fish pie – cod, smoked haddock & salmon

• Shepherd’s pie, lamb

• Seafood or vegetable gratin – smoked haddock and leek / seasonal vegetables

• Chilli con carne (plus veggie option)

• Dish of the day

Desserts

• Chocolate mousse

• Cheesecake of the day

• Tart au citron

• Tiffin

