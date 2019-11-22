Clothing jumble sale to boost Lauren's effort ahead of London Marathon 2020

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A jumble sale will take place this weekend to raise money for a hearing loss charity.

Lauren Clapp, of LCFitness Sidmouth, has organised the event in aid of Action on Hearing Loss on Saturday (November 23).

The fitness instructor is running the London marathon in aid of the charity in April, after having to defer her place from this year due to injury.

She needs to raise £2,500 and is half way to her total. All proceeds from the sale will go towards the fundraising.

The sale includes quality men's, women's and children's clothing.

Lauren said: "I would like to thank everyone who has donated clothing, time and tables for the event.

"We have some really lovely quality clothes, shoes and handbags. I'm really hoping for a good turnout and hoping to raise a good amount towards my target."

The event is from 10am to midday at LC Fitness studio, unit 2, station yard, Station Road.