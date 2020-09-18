Advanced search

Charity coastwalker seeks ‘kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:06 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 18 September 2020

Chris Howard took this selfie in Lyme Regis.

Chris Howard took this selfie in Lyme Regis.

Chris Howard

A man who is walking around the coastline of Britain for charity, relying on ‘the kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation, will arrive in Sidmouth this afternoon.

Chris Howard in Lyme Regis.Chris Howard in Lyme Regis.

Chris Howard will cover around 11,000 miles as he treks around the perimeter of the mainland, ‘keeping the sea on my left’.

Chris, who is raising money for Children In Need, set off from Norfolk on July 29 and arrived in Lyme Regis yesterday (Thursday, September 18).

He aims to arrive in Sidmouth at 4pm and will be looking for food and a bed for the night.

The father of three from Cambridge, who has rowed across the Atlantic in a previous challenge, said the people he is meeting during his journey are keeping him motivated.

After meeting a group of walkers at the top of a hill on the Jurassic Coast, he said in his blog: “The conversation and human interaction meaning more to me than they all knew.

“They cheered me on and followed my social pages, donating on my website, as I descended on Lyme Regis.”

Anyone wanting to offer Chris food or accommodation can contact him on Facebook or via the contact form on his website

