Coco the cat needs to get her confidence back

Coco, a cat needing a stress-free, loving home. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

Six-year-old Coco has a sweet nature, but needs to feel settled in a calm environment, preferably without other pets

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you give Coco the cat a loving, stress-free home?

The six-year-old female is being looked after at Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre after her owner was no longer able to keep her and four other cats.

Coco has been on treatment in the centre for over-grooming, but staff hope with regular flea control and an anxiety-free home she will have no further problems. They say she is a very sweet cat at heart with a calm and confident nature, and will recover well once she feels settled in a peaceful environment. She will probably be better off as the only pet, to avoid the stress of living with other animals.

If you would like to offer Coco a home, or find out about the many other cats also needing to be adopted by new owners, visit http://axhayes.cats.org.uk/ or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.