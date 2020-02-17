Ghanaian cocoa farmers to visit Sidmouth as part of Fairtrade fortnight

Chocolate producers will be visiting Sidmouth next week as part of the Fairtrade Fortnight.

Cocoa farmers from the Kuapa Kokoo will be taking part in a school's conference at Sidmouth Primary School on Friday (February 28) morning.

In the afternoon they will be giving a presentation to the public at St Teresa's Hall at 2.30pm where people can find out more about the cocoa trade, climate change and fair pay for farmers in Africa.

The farmers, who supply cocoa for the Fairtrade label Devine Chocolate, are also visiting Exmouth as part of a whistlestop tour of Devon.

Refreshments will be available along with a range of Fairtrade stalls and Waitrose will also display their range of Fairtrade food and drink.

Sidmouth is hosting a range of other activities to celebrate the annual Fairtrade fortnight between Monday, February 24 and Monday, March 8.

On Saturday (February 29) the library will be hosting a coffee morning with homemade cakes. There will also be a story-time and activity session for children with popular storyteller Tony Sparkes.

A display will be put up at Sidmouth Library throughout Fairtrade fortnight.

On Sunday (March 1), from 9.30am, the Methodist church - one of many across Sidmouth which will be joining in the celebrations - will open its doors for a Fairtrade and local community breakfast which will feature the sale of some Fairtrade foods and crafts.

Sidmouth's Fairtrade Group coordinator Wendy Spratling said: "All the events are free of charge and open to everyone.

"This is a chance to find out more about how Fairtrade is improving the lives of the farmers and workers who grow our food in developing countries."

Sidmouth achieved Fairtrade town status in 2016 and has recently received a renewal certificate which was presented to the town council.

Wendy added: "We hope that as many people as possible will join us in supporting Sidmouth as a Fairtrade town - both now and in future - by buying where you see the Fairtrade label."

For more information about the Fairtrade movement in Sidmouth, ring Wendy on 01395 512739.