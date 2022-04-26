Coffee Bank trio undertake skydive for Hospiscare

‘Petrified but very excited’ is the mindset of three Ottery women as they gear up for a 15,000-foot skydive for Hospiscare.

Jodie Blatchford, Louise Jones and Susie Woodin from The Coffee Bank will be jumping out of a plane at Dunkeswell Airfield on Sunday, May 15, and are inviting donations via JustGiving.

Louise said: “We are all very scared, but knowing that services could be lost within our locality due to Covid, we knew we had to get involved to help support this amazing charity.

“We have all been touched by cancer within our families and have sadly lost some members, and the teams have just been incredible helping people through such a sad and difficult time.

“We know and work closely with the Hospiscare volunteers here in Ottery, Toni Hiscocks and Ellie Williams, we have built up a great relationship with them in our community.”

The Coffee Bank is a member of the 40 Club – a collection of businesses which have pledged to raise at least £1,000 each for Hospiscare during 2022, the charity’s 40th anniversary year.

So far the cafe has held treasure hunts, competitions to win a hamper, and raffles for prizes donated by local businesses. They also invite customers to round up the price of their drinks and cakes, donating the extra to their cause.