Coffee Concert at Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Andrew Daldorph, Henrietta Vercoe and Chris Gradwell. Picture: Henrietta Vercoe Henrietta Vercoe

Enjoy a cup of coffee and some classical music, while supporting the Sidmouth Town Band

The soprano Henrietta Vercoe will be performing in The Friends of Sidmouth Town Band’s Coffee Concert in the Music Room at Sidholme Hotel.

She has chosen a programme especially for voice, clarinet and piano, including Schubert’s popular The Shepherd on the Rock, and is delighted to be joined by Chris Gradwell on clarinet and Andrew Daldorph on piano.

All three performers are professional musicians.

Andrew’s oratorio Songs of Hope and Creation won a national award and his Mass for Life received a standing ovation in Exeter Cathedral.

The Coffee Concert takes place on Wednesday, February 20. Admission is free and all are welcome. Coffee will be served at 10.30am, and the concert begins at 11am. There will be a retiring collection for Sidmouth Town Band.

The Friends are raising funds for the development of the new band room, which will also be available for use by the community. Coffee Concerts will be held every month in 2019.