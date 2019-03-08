Coffee concert to support Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Town Band.

One of the regular morning concerts organised by the Friends of Sidmouth Town Band, at the Sidholme Hotel music room

The Friends of Sidmouth Town Band will celebrate their third birthday at a coffee concert on Wednesday, May 15 in the Music Room at the Sidholme Hotel.

The event will be free of charge, but there will be a retiring collection for Sidmouth Town Band.

John McGregor will play the grand piano, and music graduates Josie Denning and Matt Sherwood, who are both members of Sidmouth Town Band, will be performing solos and duets.

Flautists Kate and Steve Grant will be making a welcome return to the Music Room. A musician in the Royal Marines for twenty five years, Steve was principal flautist on HM Yacht Britannia. Co-ordinators of Musica Devon, the couple hold music workshops within care and day centres in Devon.

Sisters Amelie and Astrid Symes-Byott from Sidbury Primary School will also perform, accompanied by their music teacher Becky Williamson.

Coffee will be served at 10.30am, with the concert beginning at 11.00. Similar concerts are taking place throughout 2019.