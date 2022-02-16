Pop into Lockyear Lodge for a coffee and a chat

A Sidford care home is hosting a coffee morning next Thursday (February 24).

Doors open at 10.30am and all are welcome to step out of the cold and enjoy coffee, cake and a chat, for a small donation.

Caroline Haswell, senior regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Warming Morning event to raise funds for such a great charity, to help it continue its vital work.

"Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer.

"It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”

You can find out more about the coffee morning at www.churchillretirement.co.uk.