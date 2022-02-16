News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Pop into Lockyear Lodge for a coffee and a chat

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 8:23 AM February 16, 2022
sidford

Enjoy a 'Warming Morning' event at a Sidford residential home in Sidford. - Credit: Churchill retirement living

A Sidford care home is hosting a coffee morning next Thursday (February 24).

Doors open at 10.30am and all are welcome to step out of the cold and enjoy coffee, cake and a chat, for a small donation.

Caroline Haswell, senior regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Warming Morning event to raise funds for such a great charity, to help it continue its vital work.

"Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer.

"It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”

You can find out more about the coffee morning at www.churchillretirement.co.uk.

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Manor Pavilion Car Park Sidmouth GSV

Parking charge rises 'dangerous thing to do' for Sidmouth, says council...

Paul Jones

person
Louise Jones and Katie Kite of The Coffee Bank in Ottery St Mary

Ottery recognised in Exeter Living Awards nominations

Philippa Davies

person
Sidmouth seafront lights

Opinion

Esplanade lights due an overhaul in coming weeks

Stuart Hughes

person
Mike Rock with Hayley Jackson at Laser Lounge

Sidmouth Dream-A-Way group wins support of beauty business

Philippa Davies

person