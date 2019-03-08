Advanced search

Business's final farewell at 166 years of trading

PUBLISHED: 06:55 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 11 July 2019

It has been a long run but this weekend will be the last chance you can visit Coles.

An Ottery business, which has been in the town for more than 160 years, will close its doors this weekend.

Broad Street business Coles will hold its final day on Saturday, July 13, after 166 years of crafts and haberdashery.

The business first opened in 1853 and began as a greengrocers in Cornhill.

Coles, which is one of the oldest businesses in the area, specialised in fabrics for crafts, curtains and upholstery as well as homewear and clothing.

David Hemmings, who co-owns the business with his brother John, is the fifth generation of the Coles family to run the business.

He said: "It's extremely sad. We keep on getting scores of people offering their condolences and commiserations. We are just as sad to be going.

"We have established a long relationship with customers and have been going for a long time. The customers have become friends and we will miss this."

