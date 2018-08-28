Person freed from car on Ottery road

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey Archant

A person has been rescued from a car following an incident on Mill Street this afternoon.

A building has also suffered structural damage.

Police are reporting slow traffic on the B3174 between Hind Street and Canaan Way.

Police, fire crews and ambulance service are currently on the scene.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said: “We are still at the scene. One casualty has been extricated from a vehicle and is in the hands of the paramedics. Building suffered structural damage.”

More to follow.