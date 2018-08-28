Advanced search

Person freed from car on Ottery road

PUBLISHED: 13:44 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 05 February 2019

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

A person has been rescued from a car following an incident on Mill Street this afternoon.

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James DaveyEmergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

A building has also suffered structural damage.

Police are reporting slow traffic on the B3174 between Hind Street and Canaan Way.

Police, fire crews and ambulance service are currently on the scene.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said: “We are still at the scene. One casualty has been extricated from a vehicle and is in the hands of the paramedics. Building suffered structural damage.”

More to follow.

Issues facing GPs are 'invisible' says Sidmouth doctor

Person freed from car on Ottery road

A plan that could mean thousands of new homes and a sports stadium near you

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

Annual Fafta ceremony sees Fields staff break £25k barrier for charity

