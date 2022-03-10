How a community radio station started - in a garage

Opinion

Phyllis Baxter had an eagle eye to spot talent and success, especially among young people.

The moment she would sense that unique potential, she would do her utmost to support, promote and help the person she considered so valuable to our community.

One of those talented youngsters was former King’s School pupil Oscar Pearson, who at the age of 17 predicted the need to provide Ottery and surrounding areas with its own community internet radio station.

Oscar never abandoned the idea, although the initial broadcast in August 2010 - to an audience of more than 4,500 people - had to be done from a garage in Oak Close.

We happened to catch up with Oscar on his return to our area after eight successful years as the BBC Guernsey breakfast host. We think his account of how it all started should be a manifesto to those leaving school now and, as Oscar did 12 years ago, believe there is a great world out there ready to be conquered.

When we asked Oscar how the idea came about he answered: "After becoming involved with University Radio York, I came back to Ottery for the Easter break and had a chat with Phyllis Baxter and asked her whether Ottery had ever had any form of radio forecast and the answer was no.

"Then I thought that the summer break would be a great opportunity to see how many people would be interested in developing a radio station in the town.

"The response after our appeal for volunteers was incredible. We initially aimed to broadcast eight to nine hours a day but after the huge varieties of residents who got involved we had to extend our on air time to over 12 hours both on Saturday and Sunday.

"It was something relatively new and the facility of being able to tune in whenever you fancy made it extremely popular.

"Unfortunately we didn’t have a studio and we had to use modern but portable technology, hence the story about having to broadcast that weekend from a garage in Oak Close.

"Still amazes me how we managed to go round to volunteers' houses who didn't have their own equipment, save the audio file and have ready to be broadcast during the weekend.

"We were lucky that those who had done this before, they recorded the program themselves, sent it to me, ready to be aired.

"August 24 and 25 will always remain with me as the weekend when we successfully carried out our first trial on line broadcast of Radio Ottery.

"We wanted to appeal to as many people as possible and that was the reason why our schedule was so important and the fact that was published on our website gave listeners the choice of when to tune in.

"After that weekend the comments and support Radio Ottery had so far developed were incredible. People from south western Ontario, India, in deepest Scotland, USA, England and of course locals came back to us praising the team for having the idea of providing Ottery with its own station."

While this was happening Oscar only had two years left at university and during the days leading to the broadcast he had a BBC placement and that took over the continuity of the project.

Phyllis with Oscar - Credit: Phyllis Baxter Group

Fortunately this genius idea set the path to what would become a very successful career in broadcasting.

"I could look back to meeting Phyllis, doing Radio Ottery with Josefina Gori and Ian Holmes and Daniel Mumby and Steve Mingo and everyone who helped.

"If it wasn't for them - Phyllis in particular - I wouldn't have a BBC career, a lifestyle I love, and I would never have met some of my best friends. I'll always be grateful."

Still we believe that the chat Oscar had with Phyllis and Oscar’s vision, gave lead to more recent events, such as the switching on of the new Devon Radio Station FM transmitter for Ottery St Mary in October 2021.