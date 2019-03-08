Comedy play Butterflies Are Free at Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth

Joe Clowser, who plays the leading role. Picture: Supplied by artist Supplied by artist

A comedy drama that was a Broadway hit and later became an Oscar-winning film is set to open on Thursday, August 29, as part of the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maisie Young, one of the cast of Butterflies Are Free. Picture: Michael Wharley Maisie Young, one of the cast of Butterflies Are Free. Picture: Michael Wharley

Don Baker, the central character of Butterflies Are Free, has been blind since birth.

His mother is very protective and follows his every move.

Against her wishes, Don moves into a flat in Manhattan to pursue his songwriting ambitions.

When his mother pays an unexpected visit and discovers Don has befriended his neighbour Jill - a sexy, free-thinking actress - her controlling instincts go into overdrive.

Hilary Harwood. Picture: Darren Bell Hilary Harwood. Picture: Darren Bell

Producer Jonny Clines believes the play will appeal to the Sidmouth audience.

"It is both a heart-warming drama and a very funny story," he said.

"The clash in values between Don's conservative mother and the trendy, hip New Yorkers Don meets in Manhattan is comedy gold."

Butterflies Are Free, which was made into a feature-length film in 1972, is at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth, from Thursday, August 29, until Wednesday, September 4.

Mark Laverty, one of the cast of Dangerous Obsession. Picture: Supplied by artist Mark Laverty, one of the cast of Dangerous Obsession. Picture: Supplied by artist

To buy tickets to the production, visit the theatre's website at www.manorpavilion.com/ or call the box office on 01395 514 413. To read an independent five-star review of the play by Cormac Richards, click here.