Butterflies Are Free comedy drama at Sidmouth Summer Play Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019

Maisie Young, one of the cast of Butterflies Are Free. Picture: Michael Wharley

Maisie Young, one of the cast of Butterflies Are Free. Picture: Michael Wharley

ALL IMAGES COPYRIGHT MICHAEL WHARLEY

A comedy drama which was a Broadway hit and became an Oscar-winning film opens on Thursday, August 29 as part of the Sidmouth Summer Play Festival.

Don Baker, the central character of Butterflies Are Free, has been blind since birth. His mother is very protective and follows his every move.

Against her wishes, Don moves into a flat in Manhattan to pursue his songwriting ambitions. When she visits unexpectedly and finds he has befriended his neighbour Jill, a sexy, free-thinking actress, her controlling instincts go into overdrive.

Producer Jonny Clines believes the play will appeal to the Sidmouth audience.

"It is both a heart-warming drama and a very funny story," he said.

"The clash in values between Don's conservative mother and the trendy, hip New Yorkers Don meets in Manhattan is comedy gold."

Butterflies Are Free is at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth, from Thusday, August 29, until Wednesday, September 4.

To buy tickets visit the theatre's website https://www.manorpavilion.com/ or call the box office on 01395 514 413.

