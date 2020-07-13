Advanced search

Local photographer captures Comet Neowise above East Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 July 2020

Comet Neowise as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comet Neowise as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton Photography

These stunning photos of the Comet Neowise blazing a trail through the skies above East Devon were captured by Ottery photographer Alex Walton.

Nocticulent clouds created a dramatic backdrop for the comet Neowise, as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyNocticulent clouds created a dramatic backdrop for the comet Neowise, as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

He took them just before 2.30am near Venn Ottery on Saturday, July 11.

He said: “We were treated not only by the amazing sight of the comet but by a fantastic cloud formation known as noctilucent clouds.

“These shining clouds are formed by ice crystals in the upper atmosphere and are only visible at night.”

The Comet Neowise, discovered in late March, is one of just a few this century that can be seen with the naked eye as it approaches the sun.

Comet Neowise as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton PhotographyComet Neowise as seen from Venn Ottery at 2.30am on Saturday, July 11. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

It will be closest to the Earth on Thursday, July 23, but will still be about 64 million miles (103 million km) away.

Comets are balls of frozen gases, ice, dust and rocky material. As a comet approaches the sun, solar radiation ‘melts’ its surface, vapourising gas and dust molecules to create the distinctive tail.

Have you stayed up late to watch and photograph the comet? Why not share your shots with us by uploading them to http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

