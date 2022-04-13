News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Up to £5,000 available for community buildings and shops across East Devon

Dan Wilkins

Published: 9:35 AM April 13, 2022
|Branscombe Village Hall sports pavilion received £3,000 in 2021-22

Branscombe Village Hall sports pavilion received £3,000 in 2021-22 - Credit: East Devon District Council

Up to £5,000 of grants are being made available by East Devon District Council for community buildings and shops in rural areas.

Rural community organisations with a building used by multiple groups or community shops and are planning a capital project or refurbishments are being urged to apply for financial help under the council's Community Buildings Fund.

The closing date for applications is Monday, June 27, 2022.

Village halls, community buildings and community shops in East Devon’s villages and rural areas are eligible but those within an area covered by a town council are not.

The scheme’s purpose is to help rural community buildings and community shops around East Devon with funding for projects such as new or improved toilet facilities, kitchen facilities, floor repairs or energy efficiency measures.

In 2021,/22, the following projects received funding:

  • Branscombe Village Hall Sports Pavilion received £3,000 towards renewing the Pavilion itself. 
  • Lympstone Village Hall was granted £3,364 to help pay for audio and visual equipment to increase the appeal  and usability of hall. 
  • Northleigh Village Hall received £2,259 towards renewing the surfacing of the car park, which was becoming difficult for people with mobility issues. 

Cllr Jack Rowland, chairman of East Devon District Council’s community grants panel said: “Community buildings and community shops in the rural areas of our district are such an important part of many people's lives especially in these times when the help of supportive communities through many ways is even more important.

“The examples of successful bids show what can be achieved with this grant and we look forward to receiving new applications that meet the criteria.”

