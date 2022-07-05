News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Ukrainian refugee supporter Mukie opens community cafe

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:34 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 4:47 PM July 5, 2022
Sidmouth resident Mukie Gosrani

Sidmouth resident Mukie Gosrani who has been working to support Ukrainian refugees in the town - Credit: Mukie Gosrani

A weekly community café for Ukrainians living in Sidmouth is to start up later this month. 

Mukie Gosrani, who has been fundraising to resettle and support Ukrainian refugees, is launching the café at Twyford House on Saturday, July 16. 

It will be open every Saturday from 9am until noon. 

Mukie said: “The idea is for families to meet, enjoy coffee and cake, share ideas and experiences and feel part of the community. Hosts and people volunteering will be available for English conversation, assistance with CVs (resumes) and employment support, and general help and guidance. 

“We will also have a room set up with games and activities for children of all ages to play and bond. Treats will be provided to help ease the play journey.” 

Mukie has also been crowdfunding via JustGiving to rent a property for a Ukrainian family, and helping to find host families in Sidmouth for those needing homes. 

