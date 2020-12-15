Children’s Christmas cards spread festive cheer

Back row: Tianna Lillico, Corbyn Treglown, Libby-Mae Nowell, Ben Carr. Middle row: Miss Smith, Harry Sims, Kayleigh Curtin, Theo Holder, Mia Demowska. Front row: Lily Wood, Jack Taylor, Shyla Barnett, River Dangel Pictures: Miss Smith and Mrs Heard Archant

When the recent Covid-19 pandemic made the possibility of a welcome visit to residents of Tumbling Weir Court and King’s Manor by the school choir impossible, Year 3 pupils at Ottery St Mary Primary School have become involved in a new seasonal project instead. In a year when the spreading of festive cheer is perhaps more important than ever, the children, aged seven and eight have been busily engaged in making Christmas cards for the community.

Christmas cards for the community by Ottery Primary School pupils Christmas cards for the community by Ottery Primary School pupils

“The children got stuck in and had lots of fun painting with watercolours and exploring different techniques to make their masterpieces,” said Year 3 teacher, Kate Smith. “Inside the card, we drew reindeers to make them all unique and hopefully put a smile on the receivers faces and let them know we are thinking of them.” It had been hoped some of the children would be able to accompany teacher Mrs Tindal, who last year led the school choir on a musical trip to entertain local residents, in delivering the cards. Sadly, the second lockdown has made this impossible and Mrs Tindal will be delivering the cards to the residents of Tumbling Weir Court and King’s Manor on her own.

There is no doubt that making the cards was also very enjoyable for the children themselves. “It was good fun making the cards and it made me feel happy doing something for the residents,” said one pupil, Ewan Wicox while Benjamin Randall said: “I think they will like the Christmas cards because they look really good and we worked really hard on them.” Emma-Jane Harris agreed: “It was really fun, even though the cards were tricky to make. I tried my hardest because I knew it was going to a good place. I am grateful that we are doing this to help Mrs Tindal because she can’t do what she normally does with the choir this year.”

Gwynnie James admitted, “I enjoyed when I was painting the hats but accidentally put too much blue on one of the tummies.”

Oliver Hyde, “Drawing the reindeers was fun because I liked the colouring,” while Alexander McDonald spoke for everyone when he said: “I enjoyed making the cards - it was loads of fun!”

