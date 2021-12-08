Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place - Credit: Archant

A community Christmas Day lunch is being held for people in Sidmouth who would otherwise be alone on December 25.

Carla Scott, who is organising the event, is inviting people who would like to come along to contact her. She would also like to hear from anyone who can volunteer to help – including a chef to cook the food.

She said: “The event is for residents of Sidmouth who are alone and without family on Christmas Day.

“We are offering the opportunity to come and join other people for a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, and enjoy the company of people on a day that for many can be very long and lonely.”

Carla said she would welcome support from local businesses in the form of donations, which could be money, gifts or food items for the lunch.

Anyone who would like to attend the lunch, or who can help in any way, can contact her via email at Sidmouthcommunitychristmas@hotmail.com or call 07751 382 739,