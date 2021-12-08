Caring Carla organises community lunch to prevent loneliness on Christmas Day
- Credit: Archant
A community Christmas Day lunch is being held for people in Sidmouth who would otherwise be alone on December 25.
Carla Scott, who is organising the event, is inviting people who would like to come along to contact her. She would also like to hear from anyone who can volunteer to help – including a chef to cook the food.
She said: “The event is for residents of Sidmouth who are alone and without family on Christmas Day.
“We are offering the opportunity to come and join other people for a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings, and enjoy the company of people on a day that for many can be very long and lonely.”
Carla said she would welcome support from local businesses in the form of donations, which could be money, gifts or food items for the lunch.
Anyone who would like to attend the lunch, or who can help in any way, can contact her via email at Sidmouthcommunitychristmas@hotmail.com or call 07751 382 739,
Most Read
- 1 UPDATE: Man dies after A3052 accident
- 2 Chiefs' rebranding dignifies the club and city
- 3 Join the Donkey Sanctuary for their annual festive carol service
- 4 Do you have a crocodile bush near you?
- 5 Three injured in Sidmouth road accident
- 6 Plans for new town - and THOUSANDS of new homes - in East Devon revealed
- 7 No choice but to charge entry for public toilets
- 8 Work underway to turn Connaught Gardens into a winter wonderland
- 9 Property of the Week: Trinity Court, Sidmouth
- 10 From Sidmouth with solidarity: amnesty group writes to overseas political prisoners