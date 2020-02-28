Advanced search

'Overwhelming' community support for Sidmouth Wear a Hat Week

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 March 2020

Charlotte Reid models a hat for Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Wear a Hat Week

Sidmouth's Wear A Hat team, raising money for Brain Tumour Research, says it has been 'overwhelmed' by the support from the local community.

he team is led by Charlotte Reid and Charlie Gwillim or 'the two Cs', who both have brain tumours.

The pair are always fundraising for research into brain tumours, but their biggest event of the year is Wear A Hat Week, from Saturday, March 21 until Saturday, March 28.

After reading a story about this year's events in the Herald, the Sidbury Mad Hatters contacted the Wear A Hat team, saying they thought it would be 'very apt' to come on board.

Their 'Mad Hatters Go Olympic' evening will be in aid of Cancer Research UK and Brain Tumour Research.

It takes place at Sidbury Village Hall on Saturday, March 7, with a welcome drink, canapes, a bar and live music with the band Evolver.

Tickets are £20 from the Red Lion or Drews in Sidbury, or call 07767 688 240 for more information.

Sidmouth Cricket Club has agreed to make Sidmouth Does Wear a Hat/Brain Tumour Research the charity for its fundraising quiz on Friday, March 27, which is also Wear A Hat day.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors are going to hold a Wear A Hat beach clean on Saturday, March 28 from 10am until noon, starting from the Sailing Club.

The Wear a Hat team said: "We have been overwhelmed by the response to our business hat competition - over 120 businesses now have their hats to decorate, plus many are going to have collecting tins and official Wear A Hat badges for sale.

"And absolutely not forgetting the local schools, clubs and societies who have all been so enthusiastic to get hatty with us.

"The Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Week team would like to whole heartedly thank everyone who has so eagerly stepped forward to offer to help, join in and promote the amazing work Brain Tumour Research does.

"They appreciate that Charlotte and Charlie are two of many people in Sidmouth, and beyond who are living with a brain tumour or know someone affected by it, and that this week gives people a chance to speak openly about it if they choose, or to quietly slip a few coins into a collecting tin.

"Thank you Sidmouth, you really are an amazing community."

