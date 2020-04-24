Advanced search

Competition: Beauty treatment giveaway for key worker

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 April 2020

Blunt hairdressers in Sidmouth. Picture: Blunt

Blunt hairdressers in Sidmouth. Picture: Blunt

Nominate a key worker to win them more than £200 worth of beauty treatments.

Blunt hairdressers, of High Street, Sidmouth, has teams up with BespokeNails and Total Beauty to give away a colour or highlights with cut and blow dry, a gel manicure and pedicure and a full body massage.

Residents have been asked to anonymously nominate someone who really deserves to win, the prize draw will be help on May 11 at 6pm.

The owners of the businesses said: “We all just wanted to give something back while involving the local community as much as possible, this seemed like the fairest way to help someone be recognised for their hard work in difficult circumstances. Whether its an NHS worker or delivery driver, they all deserve to be recognised.”

Entries must be made through an online for this on.

Visit www.mailchi.mp/6d626079a3cb/bluntgiveaway to make your nomination.

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Ottery boy’s fancy-dress walks ‘brighten up’ coronavirus lockdown days

Liam Ghazghazi as Pikachu. Picture; Rebecca Ghazghazi

New Ottery St Mary boss Billy Rouse targets a bright and exciting future for the club

Billy Rouse with the Morrison Bell Cup in the dressing room at Ottery St Mary after his sides 2019 final success against Sidmouth Town. Picture: BR

Calls to stop nuisance bonfires which ‘choke’ out town

Log fire on black background

Coronavirus: Group making scrubs for medical workers in East Devon appeals for funding

Emma Wickham in her workshop.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

