Competition: Beauty treatment giveaway for key worker
PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 April 2020
Archant
Nominate a key worker to win them more than £200 worth of beauty treatments.
Blunt hairdressers, of High Street, Sidmouth, has teams up with BespokeNails and Total Beauty to give away a colour or highlights with cut and blow dry, a gel manicure and pedicure and a full body massage.
Residents have been asked to anonymously nominate someone who really deserves to win, the prize draw will be help on May 11 at 6pm.
The owners of the businesses said: “We all just wanted to give something back while involving the local community as much as possible, this seemed like the fairest way to help someone be recognised for their hard work in difficult circumstances. Whether its an NHS worker or delivery driver, they all deserve to be recognised.”
Entries must be made through an online for this on.
Visit www.mailchi.mp/6d626079a3cb/bluntgiveaway to make your nomination.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.