Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 April 2020

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Hundreds of complimentary stays at a top Sidmouth hotel, with breakfast and dinner, are being given away to NHS heroes.

Harbour Hotels are asking for people to nominate ICU staff to win one of the 250 complimentary two-night getaways, at any of its hotels across the south of England.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “Whilst we have all been showing our gratitude to the NHS frontline staff for working tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus with the weekly #clapforcarers, Harbour Hotels want to say their own special thank you.”

The social media initiative calls for people to tag their heroes in the comments online and briefly explaining why they are being nominated.

Nominations close at 6pm on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The winners will be picked at random.

Visit www.facebook.com/HarbourHotelsCollection to take part.

