COMPETITION: Win £100 by sharing your garden pictures

PUBLISHED: 15:14 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 26 May 2020

Gardening Picture: Getty Images

Gardening Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

The combination of lockdown and a sunny spring has, for many people, meant one thing - days spent in the garden.

Gardening Picture: Getty ImagesGardening Picture: Getty Images

Lawns have been mowed religiously, seeds planted and fences painted, with little else to do on the long weekends spent at home.

And as boring borders and unloved vegetables patches have sprung into life, we’d like to see the fruits of your labour.

We’ve launched a new competition to find the county’s Best Lockdown Garden and are encouraging you to send in your photographs.

Every day we’ll be showcasing your photos, and the winners will be judged by our Enjoy Gardening More head gardener Peter McDermott.

Gardening Picture: Getty ImagesGardening Picture: Getty Images

There are two categories to enter - gardens under 150 square metres, and those above 150 square metres.

Andrew Coley, editor of the Herald and Journal, said: “We know the nice weather has encouraged people out into their gardens over the last few weeks.

“Not only is gardening a great hobby to keep us fit and active, but it can be a brilliant way to unwind and switch off from everything going on around us.

“We do our best to keep people’s spirits up during these challenging times, and we’d love to see - and publish - the no-doubt beautiful photos you have showing your hard work.

Gardening Picture: Getty ImagesGardening Picture: Getty Images

“There are some great prizes to be won - so please do send us your photographs!”

To enter, simply send your photographs to the title at southwestgardens@archant.co.uk and make sure to include your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and the size of your garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details on your email.

Closing date for submissions is June 15. Mr McDermott will then judge all published photos and the winners will be announced the week beginning July 6.

Winners will receive £100 or £50 to spend on enjoygardeningmore.co.uk

