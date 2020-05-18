Advanced search

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 18 May 2020

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Archant

Face masks and hand sanitisation could be compulsory for customers in all of Sidmouth’s shops, under plans to make the town ‘safer than anywhere else’ following the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

From June 1, non-essential shops are expected to reopen in phases, although hotels and restaurants will remain closed until July at the earliest.

Sidmouth Town Council has been in talks with local businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, the Vision group and the county council to find the best way forward.

The chair of the town council, Ian Barlow, said: “We need the businesses back working, it’s very important that we have the extra money that the tourists bring in.

“We can’t change the fact that people are going to come, but we can look at what we can do to make our town safer than anywhere else.

“People have got to feel safe to come here, whether it’s on holiday, for a day trip, whatever it is, and our residents have also got to feel safe with them coming and welcome them in.”

A questionnaire is being drawn up to gauge the views of shopkeepers on the proposal for compulsory masks for customers and hand sanitisers in all shops.

The council would supply the masks at their cost price of 50p each, and shopkeepers could decide whether to give them to customers for nothing or ask them to pay the 50p charge.

But Cllr Barlow feels strongly that every business must come on board.

“If all the shops do it, people will soon get used to wearing them,” he said.

“If you look at places where they live with this more - China, Singapore, Hong Kong - they all wear masks and you’re the odd one out if you don’t.

“The quicker we can get there, the better it will be.

“Once you get to the beach or the Byes you’ve got two metres around you, so you take it off.

“It just makes sense to me.”

Cllr Barlow said he thinks the Government will eventually make masks compulsory.

“But I would like Sidmouth to be ahead of the curve, I want Sidmouth to be the first, the safest, the best place to go because we’ve done it for a while and we’re used to it,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

EDDC leader resigns with immediate effect

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Devon recycling centres may have to close for safety reasons

Recycling bins used by households across East Devon. Picture EDDC

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 29 19TI 7744. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Tennis Club brothers show inventive way to stay ‘on court’ during the lockdown

Brothers Greg Shipp and Jed Ionov-Flint in their back garden where they continued to keep up their tennis skills, albeit in very different circumstances to being on a regular tennis court. Picture: STC

Bowlers get the green light to return to action - albeit with Covid-19 restrictions

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Tennis Club reduce membership fees

Tennis - generic picture

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Seven-figure investment to help ‘inadequate’ children’s services in Devon

Devon County Councillor James MInnes. Picture: Devon County Council
Drive 24