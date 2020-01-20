Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station Archant

Concerns have been raised about the decision to reduce daytime fire cover in Sidmouth.

The town's fire station currently has two appliances.

But as part of the review of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, the Fire Authority backed a proposal to make only one appliance available during the daytime.

This 'risk-based availability' is based on fire service data showing that daytime fires are often detected in the very early stages and can be extinguished quickly.

At night, fires take a stronger hold before being detected and more resources are needed to tackle them.

But town councillor Marianne Rixson said the decision did not take into account the many properties in the local area with thatched roofs - which are notorious for burning very quickly if a fire does start.

"There are many thatched cottages in the Sid Valley," she said.

"A fire can take hold very quickly with a thatched roof. You have more time with a normal roof.

"With a higher response time, would they be able to get there in time to save the property?"

Discussions are continuing on what will happen to Sidmouth's other fire appliance during the day.

It could be moved to a more central location, making it available to crews called out to fires anywhere in the surrounding area.