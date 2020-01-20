Advanced search

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:06 20 January 2020

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Archant

Concerns have been raised about the decision to reduce daytime fire cover in Sidmouth.

The town's fire station currently has two appliances.

But as part of the review of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, the Fire Authority backed a proposal to make only one appliance available during the daytime.

This 'risk-based availability' is based on fire service data showing that daytime fires are often detected in the very early stages and can be extinguished quickly.

At night, fires take a stronger hold before being detected and more resources are needed to tackle them.

But town councillor Marianne Rixson said the decision did not take into account the many properties in the local area with thatched roofs - which are notorious for burning very quickly if a fire does start.

"There are many thatched cottages in the Sid Valley," she said.

"A fire can take hold very quickly with a thatched roof. You have more time with a normal roof.

"With a higher response time, would they be able to get there in time to save the property?"

Discussions are continuing on what will happen to Sidmouth's other fire appliance during the day.

It could be moved to a more central location, making it available to crews called out to fires anywhere in the surrounding area.

Most Read

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Search for victims of ‘silver statue’ rapist

Caption to come

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cows killed in Seaton barn fire

Crews spent four hours tackling the blaze.

New dog care and grooming parlour set to open near Sidmouth

New dog grooming business approved. Picture: Getty Images

Glass splash barriers – are they the answer for Sidmouth beach management plan?

A glass panel will be installed on the existing sea wall to test it. Picture: Googel/East Devon District Council

Search for victims of ‘silver statue’ rapist

Caption to come

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Warriors U14s net five to see off Central Giants

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery precept set to rise as town council looks to invest in town improvements

Fantastic far reaching views from the roof of the bell tower of Ottery St Mary parish church. Ref sho 1447-39-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Fears over response times when daytime fire cover is reduced in Sidmouth

One of Sidmouth's fire appliances. Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

Volunteering at Hospiscare helped Liz get her confidence back

Liz Crosfield volunteering in her local Hospiscare shop in Seaton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists