Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Targets to reduce carbon emissions cannot be reached by 2025 without a cost

PUBLISHED: 12:01 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 08 May 2019

Students of Sidmouth College took to the streets to protest about climate change. Picture: Sam Cooper

Students of Sidmouth College took to the streets to protest about climate change. Picture: Sam Cooper

Archant

'Refusing all planning permissions, ripping out gas fire boilers in council houses, closing all car parks, and discouraging tourism' would be the price of a 2025 deadline for carbon neutrality, councillors have been told.

Mark Williams, chief officer of East Devon District Council (EDDC), defended the county council's 2050 deadline at a meeting on April 24, after a member called for the council to act 'proactively and urgently'.

Councillor Roger Giles proposed a motion to achieve a more challenging target but saw it rejected on the grounds that the council's cabinet will discuss the matter again.

Mr Williams said: "If you are really serious about doing something by 2025, you will be refusing all planning permissions, ripping out gas fire boilers in council houses, closing all car parks, and discouraging tourism.

"Think about Good Friday and the traffic jam through the Blackdown Hills caused by all the people wanting to come to East Devon.

"There are a lot of things that will be required to happen which will fundamentally change how the council operates and the message it wants to send out to the rest of East Devon."

He confirmed a report would come back to cabinet early in the life of the new council, with 2025 carbon neutrality as the starting point.

Earlier this month EDDC's cabinet agreed to work with Devon County Council on a shared climate change programme. As part of the initiative, the cabinet considered a more ambitious date than the county's 2050 target, with a further report to be produced about how it could be achieved.

Cllr Giles said the council's initiatives lacked ambition and praised the work of teenage activist Greta Thunberg who met political party leaders in Westminster, the day before.

He said: "The report on climate change which went to Cabinet on April 3 contained a large number of initiatives. It is hard to imagine that anyone would object to any of them.

"But that is the problem. The proposals are very modest. They show a lack of ambition. The report does not recognise or address the seriousness or urgency of the situation.

"Just what kind of message are we sending to Greta, and to the young people of East Devon who will suffer the consequences of our inaction? It really isn't good enough."

Leader of the council Ian Thomas said he agreed that a more ambitious target than 2050 was needed and that the figure was not acceptable, but that plucking numbers out of the air was not the way forward.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Shake-up in two Ottery wards as voters opt for change

The old Town Hall building in Ottery. Ref sho 14-16TI 8476. Picture: Terry Ife

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Sidmouth community votes in new town councillors

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Shake-up in two Ottery wards as voters opt for change

The old Town Hall building in Ottery. Ref sho 14-16TI 8476. Picture: Terry Ife

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Sidmouth community votes in new town councillors

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Gleeson at the double as Ottery Under-13s net superb cup success

Ottery St Mary Under-13s after their Exeter and District Youth Cup final success at the home of Tiverton Town. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Competition winner donates prize winnings to Sidmouth Hospiscare

Churchill Retirement Living present a cheque to Sidmouth Hospiscare after the winner of the competition donated the winnings. Picture: Theo Moye

Drag racing ace ‘Wolfie’ Smith can ‘see’ that magical eight second run is on its way

Wolfie Smith on the Dakota Raceway star line. Picture CHELS UNDERHILL

Beer Albion deny new champions final game success

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists