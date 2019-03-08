Advanced search

Concert by Ottery St Mary Brass Class

PUBLISHED: 11:09 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 18 July 2019

Brass Class, the training band for Ottery Silver Band. Picture: Supplied by band

Brass Class, the training band for Ottery Silver Band. Picture: Supplied by band

Contributed

Ottery St Mary's young musicians, Brass Class, will perform a concert with a colourful theme at The Institute in Ottery St Mary on Sunday 21 July at 2.30pm.

 The titles of all the brass band music will involve colour. They include a new arrangement of the well-loved Greensleeves,, Curse of the Black Pearl from Pirates of the Caribbean, a Scottish melody called Silver Tassie and many other well-known melodies such as White Cliffs of Dover, Bluebells of Scotland and Little Brown Jug. Some of the younger members of the band will be playing solos to demonstrate how much their skills have increased over the past year.

Comments made by audience members about Brass Class after their last concert included: Brass Class was really great, sounded awesome"; "That was excellent. Thank you for letting me know about this"; "Great concert last night"; "So enjoyed the concert. Let me know when the next one is."

Tickets are £5, to include refreshments, and can be purchased on the door.

