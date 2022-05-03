New mental health service 'an amazing resource for patients'

The benefits of a new mental health and wellbeing service in East Devon will be discussed at a conference on Tuesday, May 17.

The service was set up to provide community support for people with mild to moderate mental health issues, reducing the need for GP and hospital appointments.

The Primary Care Network (PCN) Mental Health Team comprises wellbeing coaches, community connectors and mental health professionals, who can link patients up with social and activity groups that will help them.

Dr Jennie Button, clinical director for the PCN and one of the driving forces behind the initiative, said: “This is already proving to be an amazing resource for patients, and the feedback we’ve received has been fantastic. I look forward to supporting the continued development of this vital service.”

Another member of the team, mental health and wellbeing coach Abigail Dawson said: “We work with people as individuals and cater the service to what each person needs, supporting people to make changes themselves, linking into community services and establishing tools to use for life.

“To see the empowerment and positive impact that this service creates for individuals every day is both humbling and rewarding.”

The service was introduced in the Honiton, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth area just over a year ago, and 1,200 patients have so far been referred to the local PCN Mental Health Team. It was later rolled out in the two other East Devon Primary Care Networks covering Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Woodbury, Seaton and Axminster.

Andy Stapley from East Devon Healthcare said: “The gaps in support for mental health and wellbeing issues especially with the impact of the pandemic were clear, and the introduction of PCNs opened up access to funding for this much-needed new service.

“East Devon Healthcare is fully behind this initiative and the intention is to roll it out further so that all patients across East Devon can benefit.”

The conference at Escot on May 17 will bring together health professionals from the three PCN areas including clinical directors, mental health teams, local counsellors and other key agencies. They will discuss achievements to date and look at how the service can help tackle the many other healthcare challenges post-pandemic.