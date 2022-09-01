Tickets on sale for expanded Connaught@Christmas in Sidmouth

Connaught@Christmas is set to be bigger and better in 2022 - Credit: Kyle Baker.

It may seem a bit early to be thinking of Christmas - but tickets for a Sidmouth attraction are already on sale.

Anyone looking for a memorable festive experience to kick off Christmas 2022 can now book to visit Connaught@Christmas, at Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth.

And organisers say this year is set to be even more enchanting.

After the success of the first event in 2021, this year there’s a longer run of 10 days - from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 18. Each day, the illuminations open at 4.30pm, with last entrance at 8pm.

Organiser John Radford said there was more to see this year.

"As well as the delightful spectacle of the lit gardens which were a real wow factor with visitors last year, we’re introducing additional, interactive fun for children," he said.

"Father Christmas has again found time to fit us in and will be on hand to welcome fans young and old for a friendly festive chat in the Christmas garden which is to be dressed as an exquisite wintry scene."

As before, the whole of the gardens will be zoned and a combination of spotlights, light curtains, uplighters and tree lighting used to create beautiful displays using the architecture, trees, flora and flower beds, not forgetting the cactus house which will be enhanced with colour-changing lights.

While some areas will have similar look, especially the stunning pea light curtain near the Clocktower Café which proved so popular for photo opportunities last year, most of the lighting designs are brand new.

The large area of the gardens near the bandstand will be architecturally lit, with the exciting addition of a structural display of glowing domes.

Both beaches, at Jacob’s Ladder and the town-side beach, will be bathed in projected colours.

A number of new ideas are being brought in, including special sessions for those who have sensory differences. Lighting and music will be muted and just 100 tickets will be available each day for these sessions, on the Tuesday and Wednesday from 4.30 to 5.30pm (50 tickets per 30-minute block).

John added: "The idea came from an ad hoc session we did last year for a family with an autistic child who rarely get to visit this type of event. They were so thrilled to be able to join in that we decided to open this out to even more families.

"We want to keep these sessions for those who really need them, but for anyone else who would like a quieter visit, we will happily recommend the best days and times to visit based on footfall from last year."

The Food & Craft Village will also return, opposite the gardens in Manor Road car park, showcasing small traders from Sidmouth and East Devon.

Wreath making and pottery painting sessions will be available in the marquee, and there will be more local food and drink vendors to choose from, including a range of delights from local ciders, ales and mulled wine to pizza, dim sum and vegan dishes.

Tickets cost £5 per child (under-twos free), £9.50 for adults and £25 for a family of four, plus a small booking fee.

For more details, and to book, log on to connaught-at-christmas.co.uk.