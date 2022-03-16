Sidmouth schools benefit from Connaught@Christmas donations

Staff and students from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School with John Radford from Connaught@Christmas (back row second from right) - Credit: Sue Cade

Donations of £500 have been presented to Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School to help disadvantaged pupils enjoy music and art.

The money was raised through ticket sales for the Connaught@Christmas event, held for the first time last year.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat was originally going to receive a percentage of the profits from the ticket sales, but offered to let another local organisation have the money.

The festive illuminations in Connaught Gardens attracted around 5,500 visitors, and many also visited the Connaught@Christmas Food & Craft Village in Manor Road car park, featuring more than 30 local food vendors and craft traders.

Entertainment was provided in the gardens by a range of bands and musicians, including students from both Sidmouth College and Primary School who performed on the bandstand.

Sidmouth Primary School pupils performing at Connaught@Christmas - Credit: Sue Cade

Earlier this month the event organiser John Radford met staff and students from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School and presented the cheques.

He also thanked the students for providing entertainment during the Christmas event.

He said: “Having live music made the experience for everyone who came to see the illuminations even more special, adding an extra layer of atmosphere. It was genuinely lovely to watch groups of young people performing on stage with big smiles on their faces - despite the cold!

“These schools are clearly encouraging musical talent so it’s a real pleasure to support even more students keen to follow their interests.”

Other groups who took to the stage for Connaught@Christmas included Sidmouth Ukulele, Sidbury Choir, East Devon Rock Choir and Jurrazic Trad Jazz Band. Sidmouth Town Band had been due to perform but Storm Barra meant the first night was cancelled, along with their performance.

The bandstand at Connaught@Christmas - Credit: Sue Cade

The event featured nine different zones in the gardens, offering different walkways and vistas, including a light projection over Jacob’s Ladder beach and the cliffs. The public response was positive and plans are already being drawn up for this year’s event, with additional festive scenes, quieter periods for people with special educational needs, and there have even been discussions about dog-friendly sessions. Dates and further details will be announced nearer the time.







