Advanced search

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

PUBLISHED: 13:21 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 03 December 2019

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Archant

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings event in Sidmouth.

The Vision Group for Sidmouth, which is organising the event on Friday (December 6), has confirmed that Mr Jupp will not be taking part in General Election hustings.

According to the group, Mr Jupp is unable to attend due to being double booked.

Mr Jupp said he is attending late night shopping in Sidmouth and Budleigh as well as the Christmas fayre in Exmouth.

The vision group announced last week that the time of the hustings was put back to 7.30pm to 'complement the late night shopping event and not compete with it'.

The following candidates are scheduled to take part:

Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats), Daniel Wilson (Labour Party), Claire Wright (Independent).

Peter Clarke, who is set to chair the hustings taking place at All Saints' Hall, from 7.30pm, said: "Clearly we are disappointed that for the first time we won't be fielding all election candidates, but obviously are respectful of Mr Jupp's decision."

Mr Jupp, who took part in a hustings event held at Exmouth Community College last week, said: "As a supporter of local business, I have a diary commitment to attend late night shopping events and to meet residents in Sidmouth and Budleigh as well as the Christmas Fayre in Exmouth on Friday.

"I and my team have been campaigning hard across the constituency, including Sidmouth.

"It's a shame the hustings have been organised for this busy Friday night which is crucial for local businesses."

Registered voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12, to pick who they would like to represent the East Devon constituency in the House of Commons.

Sir Hugo Swire, who has been the MP since 2001, announced earlier this year he was not standing in the next election.

The Sidmouth hustings event will be open to all registered voters in the Sid Valley and there will be a limited number of seats available.

Only questions submitted before the event will be considered.

Visit the Vision Group for Sidmouth contact page to submit a question. Alternatively, question forms will be provided on the door with a cut-off time of 7pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Appeal launched to bring Headlight youth mental health programme into Sidmouth

Young people in the Sid Valley are not getting the support they need for mental health problems. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

‘Luck is a big part of life’ Former prisoner of war celebrates 100th birthday in Sidmouth

Raymond Savage just before his 100th birthday. Ref shs 47 19TI 4971. Picture: Terry Ife

The Donkey Sanctuary to feature on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Vet show

The Donkey Sanctuary's ambassador, TV's Yorkshire vet Peter Wright. Picture: Simon Horn

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Appeal launched to bring Headlight youth mental health programme into Sidmouth

Young people in the Sid Valley are not getting the support they need for mental health problems. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Quins hold off late comeback to defeat Exmouth III in entertaining contest

Honiton rugby action

Ottery St Mary Under-14s exit cup after rare defeat

Seb Copp in action for Ottery U14s during their cup meeting with Exeter Panthers. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth Raiders U16s suffer penalty shoot-out woe

Beer win well at Kentisbeare to sit sixth in the Macron League top flight table

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2599. Picture: Terry Ife

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists