Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

The Vision Group for Sidmouth, which is organising the event on Friday (December 6), has confirmed that Mr Jupp will not be taking part in General Election hustings.

According to the group, Mr Jupp is unable to attend due to being double booked.

Mr Jupp said he is attending late night shopping in Sidmouth and Budleigh as well as the Christmas fayre in Exmouth.

The vision group announced last week that the time of the hustings was put back to 7.30pm to 'complement the late night shopping event and not compete with it'.

The following candidates are scheduled to take part:

Peter Faithfull (Independent), Henry Gent (Green Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats), Daniel Wilson (Labour Party), Claire Wright (Independent).

Peter Clarke, who is set to chair the hustings taking place at All Saints' Hall, from 7.30pm, said: "Clearly we are disappointed that for the first time we won't be fielding all election candidates, but obviously are respectful of Mr Jupp's decision."

Mr Jupp, who took part in a hustings event held at Exmouth Community College last week, said: "As a supporter of local business, I have a diary commitment to attend late night shopping events and to meet residents in Sidmouth and Budleigh as well as the Christmas Fayre in Exmouth on Friday.

"I and my team have been campaigning hard across the constituency, including Sidmouth.

"It's a shame the hustings have been organised for this busy Friday night which is crucial for local businesses."

Registered voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12, to pick who they would like to represent the East Devon constituency in the House of Commons.

Sir Hugo Swire, who has been the MP since 2001, announced earlier this year he was not standing in the next election.

The Sidmouth hustings event will be open to all registered voters in the Sid Valley and there will be a limited number of seats available.

Only questions submitted before the event will be considered.

Visit the Vision Group for Sidmouth contact page to submit a question. Alternatively, question forms will be provided on the door with a cut-off time of 7pm.