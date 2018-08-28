Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Consultation drop-in day to see plans for redevelopment of Tipton St John play area

PUBLISHED: 17:01 28 January 2019

David Birch and David Boyle with year 1 children from Tipton Pri,ary School at the Tipton Playing Fields. Ref shs 02 18TI 4315. Picture: Terry Ife

David Birch and David Boyle with year 1 children from Tipton Pri,ary School at the Tipton Playing Fields. Ref shs 02 18TI 4315. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Play park users are being encouraged to have their say as work picks up to revamp Tipton St John’s play park by the end of this year.

David Birch and David Boyle with year 1 children from Tipton Pri,ary School at the Tipton Playing Fields. Ref shs 02 18TI 4315. Picture: Terry IfeDavid Birch and David Boyle with year 1 children from Tipton Pri,ary School at the Tipton Playing Fields. Ref shs 02 18TI 4315. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of the villages Playing Field Association (PFA) says plans are on track to renew the play area after beginning their fundraising two years ago.

The group is holding a drop-in consultation day on Saturday, February 2, to reveal the results of its recent survey and are encouraging users, especially children to share their views.

The drop-in day will run from 10am to 3.30pm in the community hall. Visitors will be able to find out about the results of the survey, meet play equipment suppliers and see potential designs. The PFA is hosting the day with Devon Communities Together, who it is working with to put together a Big Lottery Fund grant bid.

David Boyle, PFA treasurer, said: “Your views are important to us and will also assist our efforts to close the funding gap by demonstrating the strength of community support.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

David Salter with his two daughers as he prepares to cycle from London to Paris in one day. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

David prepares to go the distance to raise money for Sidmouth teenager’s brain tumour research campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary tennis players net emphatic win over Budleigh Salterton

Tennis - generic picture

Late Karajev goal nets Fishermen derby win over Colyton

Consultation drop-in day to see plans for redevelopment of Tipton St John play area

David Birch and David Boyle with year 1 children from Tipton Pri,ary School at the Tipton Playing Fields. Ref shs 02 18TI 4315. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists