Consultation drop-in day to see plans for redevelopment of Tipton St John play area
PUBLISHED: 17:01 28 January 2019
Play park users are being encouraged to have their say as work picks up to revamp Tipton St John’s play park by the end of this year.
Members of the villages Playing Field Association (PFA) says plans are on track to renew the play area after beginning their fundraising two years ago.
The group is holding a drop-in consultation day on Saturday, February 2, to reveal the results of its recent survey and are encouraging users, especially children to share their views.
The drop-in day will run from 10am to 3.30pm in the community hall. Visitors will be able to find out about the results of the survey, meet play equipment suppliers and see potential designs. The PFA is hosting the day with Devon Communities Together, who it is working with to put together a Big Lottery Fund grant bid.
David Boyle, PFA treasurer, said: “Your views are important to us and will also assist our efforts to close the funding gap by demonstrating the strength of community support.”
