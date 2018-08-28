Drop in session to have your say about revamping Sidmouth skatepark

Sidmouth Skate Park. Ref shs 2841-50-14. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

The first images of a proposed revamp of Sidmouth’s skatepark will be revealed next week as part of a consultation to replace the aging attraction.

A drop in session will take place on Wednesday (January 16) at Sidmouth Football Club in Manstone Lane between 4pm and 8pm.

Last July, The Herald revealed the town council’s plans to invest hundreds of thousands of pounds into the Manstone site to meet the need of young people in the Sid Valley.

Maverick Industries was appointed as the consultant for the project.

Russ Holbert, a director of Maverick Industries, has visited schools to draft a design to appeal to skaters, BMX-ers and scooter riders of all ages.

Mr Holbert said: “What we wanted to do with them is discuss and visualise the project and how it can fit into the space up at Manstone. It’s about being there to answer questions and show how this can work.”