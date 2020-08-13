Concerns raised over new Tipton primary school plan

Tipton Primary School. Picture: Google Archant

Plans for a new primary school and housing development in Ottery St Mary have attracted dozens of responses – most of them negative.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Devon County Council (DCC) wants to build the school on land it owns opposite Barrack Farm, to replace the existing Tipton St John Primary.

The new £7.2million school will accommodate 210 children and be funded by the housing development.

DCC argues that Tipton primary is in a flood risk area, already takes many of its pupils from Ottery, and has no capacity for expansion.

On Thursday, August 13, there were 70 objections on East Devon District Council (EDDC)’s website, with five respondents in favour.

Objectors point out that the Ottery and West Hill Neighbourhood Plan safeguards part of the site for educational and community development, but does not support housing.

There are also concerns about increased traffic, extra pressure on local services, and the effect on Tipton if its school is lost.

Responses to EDDC should be made by Saturday, August 15.

Ottery Town Council will discuss the application at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 3, with the final decision to be made by EDDC.