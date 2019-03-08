Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

PUBLISHED: 17:44 11 June 2019

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A decision to build houses on land previously set aside for a new doctors' surgery in Newton Poppleford has been deferred for a further 90 days for parties to 'work out a solution'.

The controversial application in King Alfred Way for two houses was previously deferred from March to allow for evidence to be gathered about the need for a surgery.

East Devon District Council's development management committee met on Tuesday to discuss the plans, which had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Residents and Newton Poppleford Parish Council object to the application due to the 'promise' from applicant Clinton Devon Estates, for the surgery after planning permission was granted back in 2013 for 40 dwellings and doctors practice.

Chris Burhop, chairman of the parish council, told the meeting the council carried out a parish-wide survey and tried to make contact with the applicant who either 'refused or was unavailable' to meet.

He suggested an alternative to let the parish council run the building as surgeries in nearby parishes raised financial concerns for the site.

Mr Burhop said: "Both Sidmouth and Budleigh surgeries said they would not be interested in exploring the use of a new surgery. However Coleridge would if the rent stayed the same and they got permission from the Clinical Commissioning Group.

"Let Newton Poppleford Parish Council run it. If Lord Clinton will not give the promised surgery to the people of Newton Poppelford then I will ask the people of Newton Poppleford if they will pay Lord Clinton's commercial rate."

Amy Roberts, on behalf of the applicant, said the estate's attempt to deliver the surgery are documented but were not required following a legal challenge.

She said: "Both the 2014 officers report and today's report to the committee are explicit that there has never been planning justification or requirement for a surgery on-site. Had residents not challenged that commitment the legal requirement to provide the surgery would still stand and the surgery would have been built by now.

"There are no planning grounds for this current planning application not to be approved."

Councillors were warned at the meeting they could face a planning appeal from the applicant if they deferred the decision again.

A vote to approve the proposals was thrown out by four votes to six before Councillor Geoff Pratt proposed a three month deferment to discuss a resolution.

Most Read

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth Chamber of commerce treasurer dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Ottery take significant step-up the football pyramid

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth Chamber of commerce treasurer dies in Cypriot hospital after contracting sudden illness

Breaking news in Sidmouth.

Ottery take significant step-up the football pyramid

Ottery St Mary at home to Sandford. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1436. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP raises concerns over plans for 20,000 new homes

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Cricket Club set to say farewell to a very dear Alan Wardrop

The Sidmouth first team that won the Devon League in 1988. Alan Wardrop is second from the left in the back row. Full line-up (Back row, left to right) Les Hall, Alan Wardrop, John Rhodes, Steve Palfrayman, Tim Draper, Peter Howard, George Maeer. Front row (left to right) Mike Wilcock, Steve Palfrey, Tim Lester, Drummond Johnstone, Roger Smith, Clive Bawden. Picture SIDMOUTH CC

Honiton Netball League latest - Beer Blazers top the early season table

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Beneficiaries announced for Swimathon 2019

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600 as one of the 2018 swimathon beneficiaries. Picture: Clarissa Place

Garden Party at THG launches new exhibition in Honiton

Youngsters took part in the activities at the garden party at the THG. Picture: THG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists