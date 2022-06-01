News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

'Cool Britannia' Jubilee event in Ottery

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:07 AM June 1, 2022
The King of Clubs

The King of Clubs - Credit: Supermercados

Two Platinum Jubilee events take place at Ottery's King of Clubs this weekend.

Friday, June 3 sees a 'Cool Britannia' extravaganza, starting at 7.30pm, with Supermercados DJs playing Britpop classics, and live music from the 90s-influenced East Devon indie rock band Chasing Zeros.

Dave Knox from Supermercados said: “We all need a little optimism just now! So, we thought that invoking the positivity and optimism of the 1990s with our ‘Cool Britannia’ theme was the best way of marking our respect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Kings Arms-style!" 

 Entry is over-18s only and tickets are available for £6 online or £5 on the door.  

This will be followed on Saturday by a free dance music event, starting at noon. The Supermercados DJs will play reggae and chillout; Matt Osborne and the OSL Crew will be spinning uplifting 1990s dance classics; and Drum’n’Bass & Dupstep DJ Jon Keene will be closing the proceedings. 

This event is also over-18s only.

Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

The burnt-out car in Sainsbury's car park

Arson attack destroys Ottery NHS worker's car

Philippa Davies

person
Picture for naked farmers' calendar taken near Colyton

Farmers' naked calendar is a smash hit for charity

Philippa Davies

person
The old wall alongside Church Lane in Sidmouth

Opinion

Churchyards are peaceful havens for wildlife

Ed Dolphin

person
View from above of countryside in Sidford, the site of the planned new business park

Three Sidmouth sites included in review of East Devon employment sites

Dan Wilkins

person