'Cool Britannia' Jubilee event in Ottery

Two Platinum Jubilee events take place at Ottery's King of Clubs this weekend.

Friday, June 3 sees a 'Cool Britannia' extravaganza, starting at 7.30pm, with Supermercados DJs playing Britpop classics, and live music from the 90s-influenced East Devon indie rock band Chasing Zeros.

Dave Knox from Supermercados said: “We all need a little optimism just now! So, we thought that invoking the positivity and optimism of the 1990s with our ‘Cool Britannia’ theme was the best way of marking our respect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Kings Arms-style!"

Entry is over-18s only and tickets are available for £6 online or £5 on the door.

This will be followed on Saturday by a free dance music event, starting at noon. The Supermercados DJs will play reggae and chillout; Matt Osborne and the OSL Crew will be spinning uplifting 1990s dance classics; and Drum’n’Bass & Dupstep DJ Jon Keene will be closing the proceedings.

This event is also over-18s only.