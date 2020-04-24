Coronavirus Community Support in Sidmouth

Lifelines aim to support people in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Coronavirus Community Lifelines are being offered in Sidmouth to support those who need help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Local Volunteer Networks

Sid Valley HELP has an army of volunteers assisting with dog walking, shopping, collecting medication and befriending on the phone. For further information call 01395 892011, text 07378 964521 or email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com. Visit www.sidvalleyhelp.co.uk

The Sidmouth Town Council website continues to be a resourceful hub of information and signposts to helpful community groups. Visit www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sidmouth Voluntary Services supports members of the community in self-isolation. The group provides a grocery shopping and meal delivery service for elderly and vulnerable residents in Sidmouth. For information, email sidmouthvs@gmail.com or call 01395 515063.

Sidmouth College is working with pupils via online platforms. Picture: Clarissa Place Sidmouth College is working with pupils via online platforms. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sid Valley Foodbank now delivers food parcels to those most in need. In some cases, this includes school lunch replacements. Currently, the food bank is low in stock of the following items: tinned meat, tinned fish, vegetarian food, nappies, washing up liquid, shower gel, shampoo and soap. For help, call 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk. For updates see www.sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is there for local residents and organisations to access helpful information to support the local community. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

-----

Haymans Buthers offer a delivery service. Ref shs 25 17TI 5188. Picture: Terry Ife Haymans Buthers offer a delivery service. Ref shs 25 17TI 5188. Picture: Terry Ife

Pubs/Restaurants

The Chinese restaurant on the High Street, The Phoenix, is open for collections and can deliver to Sidmouth households from 5pm. Place an order by calling 01395 514 720.

Pizza Pronto in Radway Place offers a collection or delivery of its freshly cooked pizza and fast food. Call 01395 516319 or visit pizzaprontosidmouth.co.uk

The Courtyard Café will be running a delivery service of hot and cold food, and some extra items too. A small delivery charge applies. To place an order call 01395 577553.

The Red Lion in Sidbury is operating a takeaway and delivery service of several pub favourites on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6pm to 9pm. Visit www.theredlionsidbury.co.uk, call 01395 597313 or email enquiries@redlioninnsidbury.co.uk

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its food to households in Sidmouth, Honiton, Ottery and Seaton. For the menu, order form and payment arrangements see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

Sidmouth Takeaway also delivers to the local area. Choose from a range of pizzas, burgers, fried chicken and kebabs. To see the menu visit sidmouthtakeaway.co.uk or call 01395 708284.

-----

Schools

The Easter break has come to an end and schools have re-opened, on a remote online basis.

Staff at Sidmouth Community College are selecting certain tasks for students to complete, via its Show My Homework platform. Further home schooling details can be found on www.sidmouthcollege.devon.sch.uk

Sidmouth Primary School has a big Home Learning section on its webpage, filled with activities and topics for each class – www.sidmouth-primary.devon.sch.uk/home-learning

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on a limited timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

Services at Sidmouth Parish Church, St Giles and St Nicholas are cancelled until June 15. Instead, a weekly ‘virtual’ service will be provided via www.sidvalley.org.uk/sundayservice.htm.

Sidmouth Methodist Church is closed for the foreseeable future. A weekly service sheet is available on the website at www.sidmouth-methodist.org

All public acts of worship at the Catholic Church of the Most Precious Blood have been suspended until further notice. Anyone requiring assistance should call 01395 513340.

Online Support

The Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce website has useful resources and links to help local businesses cope during these difficult times. Visit www.sidmouthchamber.co.uk

Devon County Council has a page packed with information on how to keep safe and how to keep the community safe too.

Visit www.devon.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-in-devon

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Explaining the reason for donating free Easter eggs to key workers in the area, Sid Valley food bank coordinator, Andie Milne said: “This is a thank you from the Sidmouth community, to those who have kept the Sidmouth community going. It’s our way of giving something back.”

Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Glen Mayhew said: “We shared the concern of our communities that a small number of people continued to breach the restrictions and were putting lives at risk. Our approach was to speak with people, and I am really pleased that these figures show a proportionate response. I understand the appeal for people to go out, but we need to keep to the restrictions.”

-----

Local Shops

Help to alleviate the boredom by purchasing one of the many puzzles, jigsaws and games from Gliddons Toy Shop located in Church Street. The shop is currently operating a delivery service in the area. Call 01395 516695.

Waitrose is giving the elderly and vulnerable exclusive use of its Sidmouth store for the first opening hour of each day. Social distancing measures are in place throughout the store. Visit www.waitrose.com

Hayman’s Butchers in Sidmouth has an extensive list of freshly cooked ready meals and other fresh deli items. There is free delivery on all orders of more than £10. Call 01395 512877. Visit www.haymansbutchers.co.uk/chefs-page-newsletter

The Dairy Shop is offering free delivery on orders over £10. Sidmouth town centre deliveries only. Call 01395 513018.

Drews of Sidbury will deliver shopping to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self-isolation. To order call 01395 597373.

Ian Winchester and Sons has a delivery service for its fresh fruit and vegetables. To place an order call or text 07791 586197 or email ianwinchesterandsons@gmail.com

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Sid Valley HELP 01395 892011; email sidvalleyhelp@gmail.com

Beacon Medical Centre or Blackmore Health Centre: 01395 512601

Citizens Advice Bureau: 03444 111 444

Salvation Army Sidmouth: 07889 755777, angela.carney@salvationarmy.org.uk

Sidmouth Living with Cancer: jklfilm@aol.com

Sidmouth Town Council: www.sidmouth.gov.uk

Sid Valley Food Bank: 07936 917507 or email info@sidvalleyfoodbank.org.uk

Sidmouth Hospiscare: 01395 577126 or email volunteering@sidmouthhospiscare.org.uk