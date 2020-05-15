Coronavirus Community Lifelines – support in Ottery St Mary

Support is available in Ottery St Mary.

If you need help in Ottery St Mary, our Coronavirus Community Lifelines provides some support services and information

Stagecoach are running on reduced timetables.

Local Volunteer Networks

The Ottery St Mary Active Life and Mind Programme is a new wellbeing scheme aimed at ‘keeping Ottery going’. Current activities include free internet-based Spanish lessons. Email cllrjosefinagori@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/otterystmaryactivelifeandmindprogramme

The Ottery Community Volunteer group coordinates the support for vulnerable and elderly members of the community. To contact the Ottery Help Scheme, call 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk. For up to date information, visit the Facebook page - www.facebook.com/groups/OSMCV/

The West Hill Parish Council Help Scheme has a team of volunteers who can help local residents with prescription collections and shopping deliveries. Contact the Parish Clerk, Anne Oliver, on 01404 232100 or clerk@westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk for more information. See www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

Project Food are offering free homemade ready meals to people in need. This support is currently available in Feniton, Ottery St Mary, West Hill and several other areas. Call them on 01297 631782.

Ottery St Mary Town Council is liaising with the Random Kitchen to deliver free meals, for each day of the week, to vulnerable people. Three days’ meals can be delivered at a time. Call 07980 922696.

Food parcels from the Food Bank in Ottery St Mary are available on a referral basis. The parcels are being delivered to homes in the area by Ottery community volunteers. To contact a food bank coordinator, call 07821 314920 or email: osmfoodbank@gmail.com. For updates see https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/

Call the East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline to access information about the support in the local community. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

For a tasty curry, Papadom on Mill Street in Ottery St Mary, is open and is operating a collection and delivery service. Place an order over the phone - 01404 811088.

The Wandering Pig Pizza Van parks up in McColl’s car park in West Hill on Fridays, from 5pm to 8pm. It sells pizzas with a wide choice of toppings. Place an order in advance over the phone to be allocated a collection slot. Call 07595 227025

What the Fattoush has opened a small chilled foods delivery service in Ottery on Fridays and Saturdays. Plant-based, Palestinian meals can be delivered directly to people’s doors. There is a 30 per cent discount for NHS workers. To order, call or text Meg on 07933 938038. See www.whatthefattoush.com

Samosa Lady offers a takeaway service from Fillfull on Mill Street in Ottery on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to noon. After 1pm, on both days, it runs a delivery service to households in Ottery, West Hill, Tipton St John, Sidmouth, Sidford and Sidbury. To place an order, call 07879 995273 or email samosaladyottery@hotmail.co.uk

The Charcoal Grill Kebab House on Mill Street in Ottery St Mary is offering a collection and delivery service of its freshly cooked food, including burgers, kebabs and pizzas. To order call 01404 811736.

The Volunteer Inn in Ottery St Mary is serving up pub favourite suppers, ready for collection or delivery. Food is available every day between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. To place an order call 01404 814060.

Pizza Amore in Ottery is open from Monday to Saturday, from 5pm to 10pm. The pizzas can be collected from the shop, or alternatively, local residents can use the free home delivery service. To place an order call 01404 815850.

-----

Schools

Schools have now commenced summer term and continue to operate on an online home-schooling basis.

The King’s School is using the learning platform Moodle, to enable students to continue with their home schooling. Visit www.thekings.devon.sch.uk/

Ottery St Mary Primary School – www.otteryprimary.co.uk – is encouraging its pupils to use its Google Classroom links, where possible.

Similarly, West Hill Primary School – www.west-hill-primary.devon.sch.uk – is encouraging the use of Google Classroom so children can continue learning.

-----

Transport Links

Stagecoach buses are still running on reduced, temporary timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South Western Railway has reduced its number of services. For an updated timetable visit www.southwesternrailway.com

-----

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

St Michael’s Church in West Hill is now holding regular services online using Zoom. Details of each service will be published on its website. To join in, visit the ‘contact us’ page on the website – https://stmichaelatwesthill.weebly.com

Ottery St Mary Parish Church has a link to recorded sermons which can be accessed via www.otterystmary.org.uk/recorded-sermons. A prayer diary and special prayer section can also be viewed online.

Ottery St Mary URC Church has sermon recordings, available for listening or downloading on its website – see https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/.

The New Life Church in Ottery has Messenger and WhatsApp groups for members of its congregation. New members are welcome to join the groups. There is also a back catalogue of recent talks in a designated media section on its website. Email newlifeottery@gmail.com or see https://newlifeottery.org.uk

-----

Online Support

The Headlight youth mental well-being support group, run by Action East Devon, is using remote online meetings and YouTube videos to replace face-to-face sessions for young people registered with the service. Referrals can be made via www.actioneastdevon.org.uk

For the latest on what is available in and around Ottery, visit the Ottery Community Volunteers Facebook page -www.facebook.com/Otterycommunityvolunteers

To access the E-Consult service at the Coleridge Medical Centre visit www.coleridgemedicalcentre.co.uk

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Commenting on the funding made available for food related projects, Cllr Ben Ingham, Leader of East Devon District Council said: “I’m really pleased that we’re able to help projects and activities that are making such a big difference to vulnerable people in our communities. This is a way of us saying thank you to community groups, town and parish councils and other organisations for all their hard work.”

-----

Local Shops

The Ottery Fishmonger is open every day for collections from 9am-1pm. For the catch of the day and other orders call 07599 858415.

Otter Produce will deliver its fruit and veg boxes to the following areas: Ottery St. Mary, Whimple, Talaton, Alfington, West Hill, Feniton and Payhembury. Boxes of fruit and veg are priced at between £10 and £20. Give 48 hours’ notice. Its website is updated regularly - www.otterproduce.co.uk or call 01404 812104.

For fresh fish, Sidmouth Trawlers’ shop is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30pm to 2.30pm. It is also open for deliveries from Tuesday to Saturday. The delivery service covers Ottery St Mary and the surrounding area. To place an order call 01395 262147

Coldharbour Farm Shop in East Hill, Ottery St Mary sells a range of store cupboard groceries and a range of frozen ready meals. Free delivery is available on orders over £40 and within a five-mile radius of the shop. Visit www.coldharbourfarmshop.co.uk/food or call 01404 814220.

McColls in West Hill remains open. To place an order for collection, call McColls on 01404 815545.

K&M Butchers on Broad Street is open for collection orders only from Tuesdays to Saturdays. There is a free delivery service to the vulnerable and those in self isolation on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call 01404 812724.

The Crusty Cob Bakery in Ottery will deliver to households in the local area. To place an order call 01404 815221 or visit www.thecrustycob.com

Joshua’s Harvest sells a variety of healthy ready meals and sweet treats from its Ottery St Mary based kitchen. It offers a delivery service costing £5 for a £40 minimum spend. Call 01404 815473.

Country Farm Butchers offers a delivery service on Fridays, with a minimum order value of £15. Call 01404 812931 or visit www.countryfarmbutchers.co.uk

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Ottery St Mary Town Council: 01404 812252; email: enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk; www.otterystmary-tc.gov.uk

Ottery St Mary Food Bank: https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/ or call 07821 314920

Ottery Help Scheme: 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk

Ottery Community Volunteers: 01404 600013 or email help@ottery.online

West Hill Parish Council: 01404 232100 or www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.