Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Ottery St Mary

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Ottery St Mary offer support for those who need it.

Local Volunteer Networks

The Ottery Community Volunteer group coordinates the support for vulnerable and elderly members of the community. To register with the Ottery Help Scheme, call 01404 600013 or email help@ottery.online

For people who are already registered with the Ottery Help Scheme, and would like assistance, call 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk

Ottery St Mary Town Council is liaising with the Random Kitchen to deliver free meals, for each day of the week, to vulnerable people. Three days’ meals can be delivered at a time. Call 07980 922696.

The Food Bank in Ottery St Mary is operational and food parcels are available on a referral basis. With the help from the Ottery Community Volunteers, food parcels are now being delivered to homes in the area. Currently, the Ottery food bank would welcome donations of tinned potatoes, pasta sauce, fruit juice, tinned meat, sugar, toilet rolls, instant coffee and biscuits. To contact a food bank coordinator, call 07821 314920 or email: osmfoodbank@gmail.com. For updates see https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/

Those in quarantine in West Hill can receive their prescriptions from Boots and the Well Pharmacy, via a voluntary delivery service. Call 01404 232100.

West Hill residents who wish to volunteer or request help should contact Anne Oliver, the parish clerk, on 01404 232100 or via email clerk@westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

The East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline is there to help local residents and organisations access information to support the local community. Call 01395 571500. The line is manned from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The Headlight youth mental well-being support group, run by Action East Devon, is using remote online meetings and YouTube videos to replace face-to-face sessions for young people registered with the service. Referrals can be made via www.actioneastdevon.org.uk

Pubs/Restaurants

The Charcoal Grill Kebab House in Mill Street, in Ottery St Mary, is offering a collection and delivery service of its freshly cooked food, including burgers, kebabs and pizzas. To order call 01404 811736.

Chunks of Devon in Ottery St Mary is offering free delivery of its food boxes filled with pasties, sausage rolls and pies. Call 01404 814401 or visit www.chunksofdevon.co.uk

The Volunteer Inn in Ottery St Mary is serving up pub favourite suppers, ready for collection or delivery. Food is available every day between the hours of 4pm and 8pm. To place an order call 01404 814060.

Pizza Amore in Ottery is open from Monday to Saturday, from 5pm to 10pm. The pizzas can be collected from the shop, or alternatively, local residents can use the free home delivery service. To place an order call 01404 815850.

Schools

Schools are open, on a remote online basis.

The King’s School is using the learning platform Moodle, to enable students to continue with their home schooling. Visit www.thekings.devon.sch.uk/

Ottery St Mary Primary School – www.otteryprimary.co.uk – is encouraging its pupils to use its Google Classroom links, where possible.

Similarly, West Hill Primary School – www.west-hill-primary.devon.sch.uk – is encouraging the use of Google Classroom so children can continue learning.

Transport Links

Stagecoach buses are still running on reduced, temporary timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

In line with Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

The New Life Church in Ottery has set up Messenger and WhatsApp groups for members of its congregation. New members are welcome to join the groups. Emails with scriptures and some points to ponder are being sent out every Sunday morning. Get in touch by emailing newlifeottery@gmail.com or see https://newlifeottery.org.uk

Ottery St Mary Parish Church has a link to recorded sermons which can be accessed via www.otterystmary.org.uk/recorded-sermons. A prayer diary and special prayer section can also be viewed online.

For the latest news and Biblical readings from St Michael’s Church in West Hill, look under ‘The Messenger’ section on its website – https://stmichaelatwesthill.weebly.com

Ottery St Mary URC Church is streaming sermons that are accessible via its website https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/

Online Support

For the latest on what is available in and around Ottery, visit the Ottery Community Volunteers Facebook page -www.facebook.com/Otterycommunityvolunteers

To access the E-Consult service at the Coleridge Medical Centre visit www.coleridgemedicalcentre.co.uk

For updates on the services available in West Hill visit www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

Local People’s Quotes

Rebecca Ghazghazi, the mother of 12-year-old Liam who dressed as Pikachu to cheer people up in Ottery during his allocated exercise time, said: “People came out to take photos, some waved from their windows.

“Someone suggested that he should collect money, so he chose Bramble Ward, and in his allocated exercise time he went to places around Ottery waving at people.”

Ben Feasey, the manager of Headlight, the youth mental wellbeing support group, which services Ottery, said: “Just a five-minute check-in can mean the world to some young people – it helps remind them that someone is thinking of them and is there to talk if they need to.”

Local Shops

Coldharbour Farm Shop in East Hill, Ottery St Mary, sells a range of store cupboard groceries such as fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, milk and eggs. It also has a range of frozen ready meals made with locally-sourced ingredients and cooked in the farm shop. Free delivery is available on orders over £40 and within a five mile radius of the shop. Visit www.coldharbourfarmshop.co.uk/food or call 01404 814220

Country Farm Butchers sells an array of meat boxes and dairy items. There is a delivery service on Fridays, with a minimum order value of £15. Call 01404 812931 or visit www.countryfarmbutchers.co.uk

The traditional greengrocer Otter Produce will deliver its fruit and veg boxes to the following areas: Ottery St. Mary, Whimple, Talaton, Alfington, West Hill, Feniton and Payhembury. Its website is updated regularly - www.otterproduce.co.uk or call 01404 812104.

The Crusty Cob Bakery in Ottery is offering a delivery service to households in the local area. To place an order call 01404 815221 or visit www.thecrustycob.com

Get fresh fish from Beer Fisheries, which operates a free home delivery service to Ottery St Mary and the surrounding area. Call 01297 20297 for orders and information on stock, or visit www.beerfisheries.co.uk

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

Ottery St Mary Town Council: 01404 812252; email: enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk; www.otterystmary-tc.gov.uk

Ottery St Mary Food Bank: https://otteryurc.wordpress.com/food-bank/ or call 07821 314920

Ottery Help Scheme: 01404 813041 or email info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk

Ottery Community Volunteers: 01404 600013 or email help@ottery.online

West Hill Parish Council: www.westhillparishcouncil.gov.uk

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

East Devon District Council Recycling: 01395 571515

Citizens Advice East Devon 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Random Kitchen: 07980 922696.